Governor Holcomb Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Indiana School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Holcomb has officially proclaimed Jan. 26-Feb. 1 to be School Choice Week in Indiana, joining more than a dozen governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations.

In honor of School Choice Week, parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 1,352 events and activities across the Hoosier State, including rallies, roundtable discussions, school fairs, and more. Each of these events is designed to celebrate education and spark conversation about the school opportunities parents want for their children.

"We are inspired by how enthusiastically Indiana parents and educators are working to spread awareness of school choice," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We thank Gov. Holcomb for recognizing School Choice Week and wish Indiana families the best in their celebrations."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/indiana .

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

http://www.schoolchoiceweek.com

