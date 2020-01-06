Governor Hutchinson Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Arkansas School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Hutchinson has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Arkansas School Choice Week. Dozens of other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations to coincide with the tenth annual National School Choice Week.

In Arkansas, 748 School Choice Week events and activities have been independently planned, with the goal of raising awareness about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children.

Around the country, more than 50,000 School Choice Week events and activities will take place, including pep rallies, roundtable discussions, movie screenings, festivals, school fairs, and more.

"We're inspired by the enthusiasm that Arkansans and other Americans have for school choice and we're grateful to Gov. Hutchinson for issuing the proclamation," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope that families use this week to celebrate their choices, talk about what they like about their school, and explore education options for the upcoming year."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

