Governor Ivey Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Alabama School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Kay Ivey has officially proclaimed Jan. 26-Feb. 1 Alabama School Choice Week. By issuing the proclamation, Gov. Ivey joins dozens of other governors and local leaders who have recognized the importance of school choice for students and their families.

Alabama parents, schools, and other event coordinators have planned just over 1,000 events and activities for the tenth annual School Choice Week, including rallies, roundtable discussions, and school fairs. Nationwide, more than 50,000 events and activities have been independently planned. These events aim to raise awareness about opportunity in education and foster public conversation about the choices parents have, or wish to have, for their children.

"We are inspired by Alabamans' enthusiasm for school choice and grateful to Gov. Ivey for showing her support," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We're excited that Alabama families will be joining the national celebration and using the Week to explore what choices best meet their children's needs."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com , or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek .

SOURCE National School Choice Week

Related Links

www.schoolchoiceweek.com

