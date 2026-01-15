Governor Lamont and U.S. Senator Blumenthal Join University of Bridgeport to Showcase Robotics Competitions and STEM Pathways

FTC DECODE Qualifier and FRC REBUILT Kickoff brought hands-on STEM competition to Bridgeport, highlighting new pathways into engineering and technology careers

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal joined University of Bridgeport (UB) leaders, Bridgeport Mayor Joseph Ganim, and regional educators on January 10 as the University hosted two major FIRST Robotics competitions, bringing hundreds of middle and high school students to campus for hands-on STEM challenges and a first look at the University's new robotics space.

The event included:

University of Bridgeport’s Mohammed Aljamal, President Danielle Wilken, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, Connecticut State Senator Herron Gaston, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, and Goodwin University President Mark Scheinberg pose together during FIRST Robotics events hosted on campus on January 10, 2026.

FTC DECODE — FIRST Tech Challenge Bridgeport Qualifier (presented by RTX), where teams in grades 7–12 designed, built, and programmed classroom-scale robots to compete in fast-paced alliance matches.

FRC REBUILT — FIRST Robotics Competition Kickoff (presented by Haas), as part of the New England FIRST kickoff celebration for the 2026 season.

The contests marked the first major event held in UB's new robotics hub — a new space developed in partnership with Access Educational Services and NE FIRST within the Steans Advanced Manufacturing Center. The robotics hub opened last fall alongside UB's Interdisciplinary Emerging Technologies (IET) Lab, strengthening UB's capacity for hands-on STEM learning, collaboration, and workforce-aligned innovation. The day brought an estimated 300 attendees to campus, including approximately 250 participants and guests for the FTC qualifier and 50 attendees for the FRC kickoff. Thirteen FTC teams competed in the Bridgeport qualifier, and the FRC kickoff program was also streamed online.

"These two events highlighted the remarkable talent and potential of middle and high school students," said Dean Khaled Elleithy, Ph.D. "Hands-on competition gives students real-world experience designing, building, and programming robots while developing essential STEM skills. Beyond the competitions, these events serve as a valuable gateway to engineering and technology, helping students connect classroom theory with practical innovation. They boost students' confidence and inspire them to pursue careers in the STEM fields."

University of Bridgeport leaders and staff were on site throughout the day to welcome teams, support event operations, and connect with visiting families and educators. The campus also welcomed community and government leaders, who attended to celebrate the students and the growing STEM pipeline in Connecticut.

"Hosting events like this is exactly the kind of partnership that fits our mission," said UB President Danielle Wilken, Ed.D. "When students bring their creativity, grit, and teamwork to a challenge like this, you can feel what is possible. We are proud to open our campus to these young innovators. "University of Bridgeport and its FIRST partners are exploring ways to make the Bridgeport events an annual tradition, with even more opportunities for visiting teams and families to return to campus and experience University of Bridgeport programs, labs, and student life.

