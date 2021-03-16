Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce Royal Canin to Expand Lebanon Operations

Royal Canin's investment will enable the facility to expand its capabilities to manufacture the Royal Canin and EUKANUBATM health and nutrition product lines. With the investment, Royal Canin will add more than 108,000 square feet of new working space with five additional highly automated production lines, doubling the plant capacity.

Founded in 1968 and purchased by Mars, Inc. in 2001, Royal Canin is a global leader in pet science, health and nutrition. Royal Canin manufactures and supplies cat and dog food and is committed to science-based research and innovation that provides formulas with individualized nutritional solutions for cats and dogs.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 2,400 job commitments and $542 million in capital investment.

QUOTES

"We are grateful to Royal Canin for choosing to expand its Lebanon operations and create over 90 new jobs. Royal Canin is a valued community partner, and I look forward to seeing the company grow and succeed in Tennessee in the years to come." – Gov. Bill Lee

"We are incredibly proud that Tennessee is home to Mars Petcare's headquarters and pleased to see its brands grow and find success in our state. Expansions like this are supported by Tennessee's pro-business environment and skilled workforce, and we thank Royal Canin for its continued investment in Wilson County." – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

"Our commitment at Royal Canin is to transform the health of cats and dogs through individualized nutrition, in partnership with pet professionals. We have experienced tremendous growth, and the expansion at our Tennessee site confirms our commitment to meet the needs of the growing number of pets we serve. We are industry leaders in pet health and we have a responsibility to our pets, our pet owners, our associates and the pet professionals and communities we serve. We are beyond excited about our investment in our Lebanon site." – Cecile Coutens, regional president, Royal Canin

"We are proud to be a part of the Lebanon, Tennessee community, and grow our footprint and associate base in this region. We are a team dedicated to improving the lives of the cats and dogs, while investing in our commitment to the communities we are proud to call home." – Daniel Klapuch, Lebanon facility site manager, Royal Canin

"TVA and Middle Tennessee Electric congratulate Royal Canin on its decision to expand operations and create new job opportunities in Wilson County. We are proud to partner with the Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Wilson County and Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development to support companies like Royal Canin, continue its commitment to growth in the Valley." – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

"This $200 million expansion will strengthen our local economy and add more than 90 jobs to the area. I am glad Lebanon has served Royal Canin so well that they are able to expand their business here. I look forward to continuing to partner with them in our efforts to bring new and better paying jobs to Tennessee." – Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon)

"We are excited about Royal Canin's expansion in Wilson County and the great economic impact it will make. I am grateful to them for their investment in our workforce and in our community. Wilson County is one of the best places in the state for businesses to thrive, and we gladly welcome them to Lebanon." – Rep. Clark Boyd (R-Lebanon)

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The Royal Canin product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle and therapeutic requirements. Royal Canin diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. Royal Canin is a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and "LIKE" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/royalcanin.us.

About the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development's mission is to develop strategies that help make Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs. To grow and strengthen Tennessee, the department seeks to attract new corporate investment to the state and works with Tennessee companies to facilitate expansion and economic growth. Find us on the web: tnecd.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram: @tnecd. Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tnecd.

