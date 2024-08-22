The "Pre-Vet Scaries" Are Real - But These Tips May Be Able to Help

Royal Canin is calling all cat owners to schedule their annual vet appointment in honor of 'National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day' on Aug. 22

ST. CHARLES, Mo., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has heard of the dreadful feeling on a Sunday evening as the long week awaits, also known as the "Sunday scaries." Well, cat owners can most likely relate to the similar feeling of anxiety the night before a veterinary appointment – what Royal Canin is calling the "pre-vet scaries." In honor of 'National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day' on Aug. 22, Royal Canin, a division of Mars, Incorporated and leader in pet health nutrition, is sharing tips to help combat these "pre-vet scaries" while reminding cat owners about the importance of annual visits, no matter how difficult getting there may be.

There are more than 90 million cats in U.S. households, yet less than half receive a yearly veterinary exam.1,2 60% of cat owners say that they don't take their cat to the vet unless they notice something is wrong.3 However, cats often hide signs of pain and illness which makes it difficult to see when they need help. Although cats can seem healthy, they need regular veterinarian visits to keep their health in check and it's up to pet parents to be their advocates.

Royal Canin understands that going to the vet might not be the easiest task. Whether the "scaries" include the unfamiliar cat carrier, the car ride that feels more like a never-ending road trip or the noisy waiting room, the process can be daunting from start to finish. Royal Canin offers helpful tips to help prevent these "pre-vet scaries":

A familiar carrier is key. Using a cat carrier on the journey to the vet is the best way to ensure your cat feels most secure. While your cat's carrier may not be their best friend, it's important to familiarize them with their carrier before the vet visit. Keeping the carrier in your living space where your cat feels comfortable exploring it regularly is a great way to ease them into the idea of travel.

Feline pheromones are your friends. Try spraying pheromone spray in your cat's carrier, on a favorite blanket and in the car around 30 minutes before leaving for the vet appointment. Pheromone smells can help calm nervous cats because the spray mimics natural calming pheromones. Just remember to let the carrier dry before the cat goes in.

Practice makes perfect. The more your cat practices traveling, the more familiar it will become. Take practice drives to show them the car isn't a scary place. Prepare the car by adjusting the temperature, depending on the weather. Listening to soothing music on the drives will make the ride more enjoyable – also, packing their favorite treats and toys won't hurt either!

Schedule during slower hours or consider a cat-friendly vet. Vet offices can be busy, so it's best to schedule an appointment during slower hours to keep the waiting room as empty as possible. If the waiting room is busy, let the veterinarian office know in advance you'd like to wait in the car with your cat until the appointment starts.

Keep calm and carry on. When you feel stressed, cats can sense negative energy, too. Leave for the vet appointment with plenty of time to spare to avoid the rush. Have patience and speak to your cat in a calm, soothing voice to help deescalate their mood. This will make for a better trip for both you and your cat.

"As we live our purpose to make 'A Better World for Pets', Royal Canin is reminding cat owners that, while your cat may seem healthy, they do a great job of hiding illnesses as a protection instinct," said Racquel White, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Royal Canin North America. "Cats need us just as much as we need them, which is why we honor 'National Take Your Cat to the Vet Day' annually to encourage all cat owners to schedule their annual appointment."

To learn more about Royal Canin's initiative to promote annual vet visits and to download a guided checklist for an upcoming vet appointment visit: https://www.royalcanin.com/us/cats/cat2vet.

About Royal Canin USA

Royal Canin USA, a subsidiary of Mars, Incorporated is a leader in science-based cat and dog health nutrition. Founded by a veterinarian in 1968, Royal Canin has more than 50 years of experience in delivering individualized nutritional solutions. In collaboration with an expert team of nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world, Royal Canin places cats and dogs at the central point of the innovation process. The ROYAL CANIN® product line offers a range of diets based on size, age, breed, lifestyle, and therapeutic requirements. ROYAL CANIN® diets are available at veterinary hospitals and pet specialty stores nationwide. To learn more about Royal Canin, visit www.royalcanin.com and follow us on Instagram at @royalcaninus.

1. American Pet Products Association's 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey 2. Veterinary Practice News, July 2023 3. 2024 American Pet Products Association National Pet Owners Survey Stats

