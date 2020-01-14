Governor Lee Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Tennessee School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An official proclamation from Gov. Lee has recognized Jan. 26-Feb 1 School Choice Week in Tennessee. More than a dozen governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations in their areas.

During School Choice Week, Tennessee parents, students, and community members will participate in 1,381 events and activities across the state, including rallies, roundtable discussions, festivals, school fairs, and more.

More than 50,000 events have been independently planned for the week nationwide, aiming to spark conversations about the educational opportunities and learning environments parents have, or want to have, for their children.

"We're excited that Tennessee families are voicing their support for school choice, and we're thankful that Gov. Lee issued this proclamation," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Different school environments help meet the different needs that families have. National School Choice Week is a prime time for parents to discuss their options in light of their children's unique talents and needs."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/tennessee.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com , or visit www.facebook.com/schoolchoiceweek .

