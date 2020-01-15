Governor Little Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Idaho School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 26-Feb. 1 will be formally recognized as Idaho School Choice Week, thanks to a proclamation from Gov. Brad Little. The week will feature 280 events and activities across the state, and more than 50,000 events nationwide, to raise awareness about school choice.

In issuing the proclamation, Gov. Little joined well over a dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders across the country who have officially recognized School Choice Week.

Idaho parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 280 events and activities, including rallies, roundtable discussions, coffeehouse meet-ups, festivals, school fairs, and more, aiming to spark conversations about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children.

"We are excited that Idaho parents are so enthusiastic for school choice, and we're grateful to Gov. Little for supporting them in that," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We encourage parents to use this week to share what they appreciate about their child's education, as well as what they wish were available. We want to empower all parents to find a quality educational fit for their family."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week.

www.schoolchoiceweek.com/idaho

