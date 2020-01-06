Governor McMaster Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "South Carolina School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

COLUMBIA, S.C., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jan. 26-Feb. 1 will officially be South Carolina School Choice Week, thanks to an official proclamation from Gov. McMaster. Hundreds of city, county, and state leaders across the U.S. have issued similar proclamations recognizing School Choice Week.

An impressive 1,049 events and activities, planned by parents, teachers, community leaders, and other event organizers, will take place in South Carolina during the Week. Nationwide, 51,300 pep rallies, festivals, school fairs, legislative breakfasts, movie screenings and other events have been independently planned. These events aim to raise awareness about educational opportunity and spark conversation about the diversity of choices parents want for their children.

"We are grateful that Gov. McMaster issued this proclamation," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are excited for South Carolinians to use this time to talk about what kinds of education work best for them. It is our hope that families in South Carolina, and everywhere, can find the educational setting that helps their children thrive in 2020."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

