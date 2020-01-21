Governor Noem Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "South Dakota School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

PIERRE, S.D., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Kristi Noem has issued a proclamation recognizing Jan. 26-Feb. 1 as South Dakota School Choice Week, and South Dakotans will be celebrating at 97 different events and activities.

The events planned across South Dakota are part of the more than 50,000 planned for School Choice Week nationwide by parents, teachers, and community organizers. The goal of the events, which range from pep rallies to school fairs, is to spark conversations about the school opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children.

More than a dozen governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide have issued proclamations officially recognizing National School Choice Week.

"We're grateful to Gov. Noem for raising awareness about this crucial issue," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Parents know their children's gifts and needs better than anyone else. We hope families can use this week to talk about what they like or don't like about their kids' schools and find a fit that works well for them."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com

