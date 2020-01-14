Governor Parson Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Missouri School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Joining hundreds of city and county official and more than a dozen governors nationwide, Gov. Mike Parson has issued a proclamation declaring Jan. 26-Feb. 1 School Choice Week in Missouri.

A record 1,200 events and activities, including rallies, school fairs, festivals, and more, are planned throughout the state. Missouri parents, schools, and other organizers have organized these events to raise awareness about educational opportunity and highlight the choices parents have, or want to have, for their children.

Around the country, more than 50,000 events have been independently planned for National School Choice Week.

"We're grateful to Gov. Parson for issuing the proclamation and excited that Missouri families are joining the national celebration of education," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We look forward to hearing Missourians' stories about the positive difference that educational opportunities make."

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com/missouri .

SOURCE National School Choice Week

