Governor Polis Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Colorado School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

DENVER, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gov. Polis has recognized School Choice Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1) with an official proclamation. During Colorado School Choice Week, parents, schools, and other community members will participate in 690 events and activities to raise awareness about educational opportunity.

Nationwide, School Choice Week will be celebrated with more than 50,000 independently planned events and activities. Dozens of governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide have issued proclamations for the week.

The proclamations and activities, which include pep rallies, roundtable discussions, open houses, school fairs, and more, aim to spark conversations about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children. In Colorado, large celebrations include a school fair at the Space Foundation Center and a civics day at the Capitol.

"We're excited for this year's celebration and look forward to seeing the hard work of Colorado school leaders, teachers, parents, and other event planners come to fruition," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We thank Gov. Polis for issuing the proclamation and encourage all parents to use this week to explore their school options."

