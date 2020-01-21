Governor Scott Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "Vermont School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to a proclamation from Gov. Phil Scott, Jan. 26-Feb. 1 will be formally proclaimed as School Choice Week in Vermont. More than a dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide have issued similar proclamations.

More than 90 rallies, roundtable discussions, festivals, school fairs, and other independently planned events will take place during the week in Vermont. The festivities aim to give parents an opportunity to discuss their school choices and explore what kind of learning environment they want for their children.

Nationwide, more than 50,000 events have been independently planned for the week, which will be the country's largest-ever celebration of opportunity in education.

"Vermont parents, like parents in every state, want the best for their children," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We hope parents can use this week to discover schools or learning environments that are exactly what their children need to thrive. We're grateful to Gov. Scott for issuing the proclamation and helping to raise awareness about school choice."

