Governor Scott Proclaims "Vermont School Choice Week" Fourth Year in Row; Joins Nation's Leaders in Celebrating Education

MONTPELIER, Vt., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Vermont School Choice Week by the state's governor. This year, Gov. Phil Scott's proclamation for the Week recognizes that every child in Vermont deserves access to an effective education, and it is important for parents to explore and identify the best learning option for their child.

Around the nation, more than a dozen other governors have proclaimed School Choice Week in their states so far, and hundreds of city, county, and town leaders have proclaimed the Week in their jurisdictions.

Parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 69 virtual celebrations across Vermont, ranging from at-home activities to virtual open houses at schools or school spirit days on social media. All activities aim to celebrate school choices and spark conversations about the diverse and innovative learning opportunities that help children succeed.

More than 33,000 events have been independently planned for School Choice Week nationwide, which is taking place virtually this year. Schools of every type – traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool – participate in the Week.

"School choice is life-changing: It allows families to find educational fits where their children grow academically and personally," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are grateful to Gov. Scott for recognizing this Week and we encourage Vermont families to continue working toward increased learning options for all children."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/vermont .

