Governor Sununu Proclaims Jan. 26-Feb. 1 "New Hampshire School Choice Week"; Joins Leaders Nationwide in Celebrating Opportunity in Education

Gov. Sununu has declared Jan. 26-Feb. 1 New Hampshire School Choice Week, joining more than a dozen other governors and hundreds of city and county leaders nationwide in issuing similar proclamations.

New Hampshire's 195 events and activities are part of the 50,000 planned nationwide. The events, which include rallies, roundtable discussions, receptions, festivals, school fairs, and more, aim to foster conversations about the educational opportunities parents have, or want to have, for their children.

"We are excited that New Hampshire parents are raising awareness about school choice, and we're grateful to Gov. Sununu for supporting them in that," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "Every child learns differently and we want each family to have the opportunity to choose the educational fit that best matches their child's needs and skills."

