GovExec and Nextgov/FCW Announce 2024 Federal 100 Winners

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovExec, the market-leading sales and marketing intelligence company for government leaders and contractors, unveiled today the winners of the 2024 Federal 100 Awards. Renowned as the most prestigious awards for the federal IT community, the Fed 100 recognizes a range of leaders who have pushed government operations forward through innovative tech approaches. Coordinated by Nextgov/FCW, which provides federal technology executives with the information, ideas and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business, the Fed 100 will be presented during GovExec's annual Evening of Honors Gala hosted for the first time at The Anthem in Washington DC on April 24, 2024.

From agency employees and members of the federal contracting sector to academics, independent watchdogs, and members of Congress, the Fed 100 is dedicated to reflecting the spectrum of changemakers driving the evolution of the federal IT space. Carrying on that tradition, this year's cohort consists of a broad pool of representatives from across the federal civilian enterprise, the Pentagon, government contractors and even two sitting Members of Congress. The 2024 winners include:

James Adams - Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Department of Energy

- Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, Department of Energy Ann Amrhein - Social Security Administration

- Social Security Administration Dan Anthony - Federal Reserve

- Federal Reserve Col. Robert Bailey - Department of the Navy

- Department of the Navy Yosry Barsoum - MITRE

Keith Baylor - Department of the Army

- Department of the Army Lee Becker - Medallia

Barbara "Bobbie" J. Browning - Qualtrics

Jonathan K. Burgard - Department of the Navy

- Department of the Navy Beth Caswell - Department of the Navy

Bruce Caswell - Maximus

Guy Cavallo - Office of Personnel Management

- Office of Personnel Management Rep. Mike Collins - House of Representatives

- House of Representatives Steven Costa - Air Force/U.S. Central Command

- Air Force/U.S. Central Command Karen Dahut - Google Public Sector

- Google Public Sector Kirsten Dalboe - Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

Ja'Nelle DeVore - Department of Agriculture

Drenan E. Dudley - Executive Office of the President

- Executive Office of the President Michael Duffy - Department of Homeland Security

Ann Dunkin - Department of Energy

- Department of Energy Sujey Edward - Octo, an IBM Company

- Octo, an IBM Company Robert G. Efrus - Efrus Financial Advisors

- Efrus Financial Advisors Col. Vito Errico - U.S. Army

- U.S. Army Jennifer Ewbank - Central Intelligence Agency

- Central Intelligence Agency Prashant Gaur - Credence Management Solutions

Lt. Gen. Matthew Glavy - U.S. Marine Corps

- U.S. Marine Corps John Goodman - Accenture Federal Services

- Accenture Federal Services Dan Goslee - Verkada Corporation

- Verkada Corporation Tamara Greenspan - Oracle Corporation

- Oracle Corporation Justin Grimes - Office of Management and Budget

- Office of Management and Budget David Grundy - Department of Agriculture

- Department of Agriculture Ross R. Guckert - Department of the Army

- Department of the Army Jennifer L. Gustetic - NASA

Sonny Hashmi - General Services Administration

- General Services Administration Paul Hasz - Department of Health and Human Services

- Department of Health and Human Services Steven Hernandez - Department of Education

- Department of Education Lilian "Lilly" M. Herrera - Department of Homeland Security

Kendall Holbrook - Dev Technology Group

- Dev Technology Group Karen Howard - Internal Revenue Service

- Internal Revenue Service Mark A. James - Department of Homeland Security

- Department of Homeland Security Martha P. Jasper - Department of Defense

- Department of Defense Katharine Kelley - U.S. Space Force

- U.S. Space Force Anisa Khandkar - General Services Administration

- General Services Administration Krista Kinnard - Department of Labor

- Department of Labor Erv K. Koehler - General Services Administration

- General Services Administration Chris Kuang - General Services Administration

- General Services Administration Jennifer Kuk - Executive Office of the President

- Executive Office of the President Carissa Landymore - Department of Defense

John (Neal) Latta - Transportation Security Administration

- Transportation Security Administration Eric Leckey - Department of Homeland Security

- Department of Homeland Security Scott Levins - National Archives and Records Administration

- National Archives and Records Administration Dennis M. Lucey - Akima

- Akima Clare Martorana - Office of Management and Budget

- Office of Management and Budget Dr. Edward Mays - Department of Homeland Security

- Department of Homeland Security Ryan E. McArthur - Department of Defense

- Department of Defense Dr. Kelly M. McVearry - Bento Biology

- Bento Biology Brian Merrick - Department of Justice

- Department of Justice Adele Merritt - Office of the Director of National Intelligence

- Office of the Director of National Intelligence Christopher Mihm - National Academy of Public Administration

- National Academy of Public Administration Renata Miskell - Department of Treasury

- Department of Treasury Seeyew Mo - Executive Office of the President

Chandler Morse - Workday

Jeff Myers - REI Systems, Inc.

- REI Systems, Inc. Nicole Nemmers - Department of Defense

- Department of Defense Anne Neuberger - National Security Council

- National Security Council RDML Seiko Okano - U.S. Navy

Melissa Palmer - HashiCorp Federal

- HashiCorp Federal Dovarius L. Peoples - U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Alicia Ponegalek - Booz Allen Hamilton

- Jason Prow - IBM

- IBM Kim Pugh - Department of Veterans Affairs

- Department of Veterans Affairs Dr. Jeffrey D. Pullen - U.S. Department of Justice

- U.S. Department of Justice Dave Rey - Salesforce

- Salesforce Amy Ritualo - Department of State

- Department of State Douglas Robertson - Small Business Administration

- Small Business Administration Alvaro E. Rodriguez - Defense Health Agency

- Defense Health Agency Chuck Romine - Department of Commerce

- Department of Commerce Alex A. Sedillos - Department of Defense

- Department of Defense Jared N. Shepard - Hypori

- Hypori David Shive - General Services Administration

- General Services Administration Nick Sinai - Insight Partners

Carey Smith - Parsons

- Parsons Robert D. Snelick - Department of Commerce

- Department of Commerce Xavier M. Soosai - Department of Health and Human Services

- Department of Health and Human Services Jen Sovada - SandboxAQ

- SandboxAQ Tom Stamos Zscaler

Rep. Haley Stevens - House of Representatives

- House of Representatives Andrew Stettner - Department of Labor

- Department of Labor Kyra M. Stewart - General Services Administration

- General Services Administration Conrad Stosz - Office of Management and Budget

- Office of Management and Budget Amy Taylor - Department of the Treasury

- Department of the Treasury George D. Thomas - Connected DMV

Matt Topper - UberEther

- UberEther Timothy Tutt - Night Shift Development

- Night Shift Development Rosa M. Underwood - General Services Administration

- General Services Administration Steve Walters - ServiceNow

- ServiceNow CW5 Taylor Wells - Department of Defense

- Department of Defense Stephanie L. Wilson - NetImpact Strategies

- NetImpact Strategies Cori Zarek - Office of Management and Budget

- Office of Management and Budget Mya Zemlock - Dcode

"IT professionals are a fundamental part of our federal and government systems. It is their work that allows operations to not only run smoothly, but keep up with the pace of today's increasingly complex technical landscape," said Adam Mazmanian, executive editor, Nextgov/FCW. "The 2024 Fed 100 are working on the front lines of modernization, digital transformation and cybersecurity, and we are excited to celebrate them during the Evening of Honors Gala this Spring."

In addition to the Fed100, the 2024 Evening of Honors Gala will acknowledge the 2024 Government Hall of Fame inductees, a lineup of career public servants whose accomplishments have been monumental in creating positive impact in the nation's trajectory.

