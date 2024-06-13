Govini National Security Scorecard Reveals AI Investment Gap, Widespread Parts Risks Across U.S. Programs

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govini, the software company that accelerates the defense acquisition process, today released its 2024 National Security Scorecard. The Scorecard exposes vulnerabilities in America's national security posture, including an overreliance on R&D over production-ready artificial intelligence (AI) and prevalent supply chain risks across major weapons programs. The annual report, powered by Govini's Ark platform, also shows China sprinting ahead of the U.S. in patenting emerging technologies vital to future conflict.

"We're at an inflection point where technological dominance will determine the balance of global power," said Tara Murphy Dougherty, Govini CEO. "While our adversaries double down on bleeding-edge capabilities, this year's Scorecard lays bare the opportunities that the U.S. can capture to ensure enduring warfighter advantage in a future fight."

Key findings in the 2024 National Security Scorecard include:

The need for production-ready investment in artificial intelligence and machine learning. There are 12 subcategories in artificial intelligence, such as supervised vs. unsupervised ML, Generative AI, and natural language processing. Data in Ark showed that nine out of the 12 areas still had over 65 percent of spend stuck in research and development.





The presence of widespread risks such as single-source suppliers or long part replenishment timelines across key programs. The scorecard analyzed risk across seven major programs: The Armored Multi-Purpose Vehicle, Hawk Family helicopters, Virginia -class submarines, Arleigh Burke -class destroyers, Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, the B-21 bomber, and the F-35 fighter. All platforms presented acquisition risk across the majority of their parts.





-class submarines, -class destroyers, Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles, the B-21 bomber, and the F-35 fighter. All platforms presented acquisition risk across the majority of their parts. The acceleration of critical technology development in China , which outpaced the U.S. in patents for 13 of 15 critical technology areas, in alignment with its 14th Five Year Plan for National Informatization. By China's own accord, "Since 2019, our country has become the largest source of patent applications globally and ranks first worldwide in patent application numbers in areas such as 5G, blockchain, and artificial intelligence."

Scorecard methodology and detailed assessments of the 15 critical technology areas identified as essential to future warfighting can be found in the full Scorecard at: https://govini.com/insights/2024-national-security-scorecard/.

Govini builds software to accelerate the Defense Acquisition Process. Ark, Govini's flagship product, is a suite of AI-enabled applications, powered by integrated government and commercial data, that solves problems across the entire spectrum of Defense Acquisition, including Supply Chain, Science & Technology, Production, Sustainment, and Modernization. With Ark, the Acquisition community eliminates slow, manual processes and gains the ability to rapidly imagine, produce, and field critical warfighting capabilities. Ark transforms Defense Acquisition into a strategic advantage for the United States.

