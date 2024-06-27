Govini Receives Impact Level 5 Provisional Authorization for Ark

U.S. Navy Sponsors Assessment of Leading Defense Acquisition Software

ARLINGTON, Va., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Govini , the software company that accelerates the defense acquisition process, today announced a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization (PA) for its platform, Ark . Already widely deployed across the Defense Acquisition System, Ark can now integrate Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), which expands the workflows that users can execute in Govini's platform.

"Facing a sophisticated adversary and multiple global conflicts, DoD needs to increase the speed at which they envision, produce, sustain, and modernize weapons systems and platforms. A powerful starting point is using a software platform purpose-built for managing these major acquisition programs, complete with data that empowers users to steer the defense industrial base rather than react to its challenges, " said Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty. "This IL5 provisional authorization means that the DoD can securely integrate critical data from their systems with market-leading acquisition data in Ark, and make the decisions that dramatically reduce the time it takes to deliver warfighting capabilities."

The DoD's Impact Levels categorize and define the sensitivity of data and associated security requirements, with an IL5 being the highest level for Controlled Unclassified Information. Achieving an IL5 PA involves a stringent pre-screening, assessment, validation, and authorization process. In addition to enabling more comprehensive data integration, individual DoD agencies and programs can now more rapidly evaluate and deploy Ark as a result of this provisional authorization. U.S. Navy Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) sponsored the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) PA assessment.

Trusted by agencies across the national security spectrum and all branches of the military, Ark accelerates decisions across the entire spectrum of Defense Acquisition, including Supply Chain, Science and Technology, Production, Sustainment, and Modernization.

About Govini

Govini builds software to accelerate the Defense Acquisition Process. Ark, Govini's flagship product, is a suite of AI-enabled applications, powered by integrated government and commercial data, that solves problems across the entire spectrum of Defense Acquisition, including Supply Chain, Science & Technology, Production, Sustainment, and Modernization. With Ark, the Acquisition community eliminates slow, manual processes and gains the ability to rapidly imagine, produce, and field critical warfighting capabilities. Ark transforms Defense Acquisition into a strategic advantage for the United States.

Media Contact:

Marcus Weisgerber

[email protected]

SOURCE Govini