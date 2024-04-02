GovInvest Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Major Client Wins

Since its inception a decade ago, GovInvest has revolutionized financial and workforce analytics for governmental entities across the nation. Through innovative software and unparalleled industry expertise, GovInvest consistently delivers tailored solutions to meet the unique challenges faced by public organizations, including recruitment and retention.

In celebration of its milestone anniversary, GovInvest is proud to announce several recent client acquisitions that have joined over 1,000 agencies served since 2014. Among the notable wins are:

City of Columbus, OH : GovInvest has been selected by the City of Columbus to modernize its Labor Costing strategy, instill confidence in cost estimates, and increase efficiency during union negotiations. City stakeholders now appreciate the speed at which calculations are done, reducing wait times, and allowing for informed decision-making.





: GovInvest has been selected by the to modernize its Labor Costing strategy, instill confidence in cost estimates, and increase efficiency during union negotiations. City stakeholders now appreciate the speed at which calculations are done, reducing wait times, and allowing for informed decision-making. Cook County, IL : The County is partnering with GovInvest to implement workforce compensation, labor costing, and pension debt management tools. By embracing GovInvest's comprehensive analytics platform, Cook County reaffirms its commitment to sound financial stewardship and transparency.





: The County is partnering with GovInvest to implement workforce compensation, labor costing, and pension debt management tools. By embracing GovInvest's comprehensive analytics platform, reaffirms its commitment to sound financial stewardship and transparency. City of Benicia, CA : GovInvest has been entrusted by the City of Benicia , a California city grappling with rising pension contributions, to address its CalPERS' unfunded liability. In response to escalating annual pension costs, the City is working with GovInvest to employ real-time projections for long-term fiscal sustainability.

These recent wins underscore GovInvest's unwavering dedication to empowering governments with the solutions and support necessary to thrive in an increasingly complex economic landscape.

"We are incredibly proud to celebrate a decade of serving our valued clients in the public sector," said Michael Fryke, CEO of GovInvest. "These recent wins are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust placed in us by governmental organizations coast to coast. As we look to the future, we remain committed to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to help our clients fulfill their missions."

For more information about the GovInvest Enterprise Platform, please visit www.govinvest.com.

About GovInvest

Founded in 2014, GovInvest empowers over 1,000 public sector agencies nationwide to run their own labor, compensation, and benefits analysis at a fraction of the cost and time through powerful software solutions and hands-on consulting. With a commitment to transparency, efficiency, and equity, GovInvest empowers government leaders to make data-driven decisions, attract top talent, and enhance the effectiveness of their operations. To learn more, visit www.govinvest.com.

CONTACT: Christen Clegg, [email protected]

SOURCE GovInvest