Goya Cares Global Initiative Joins Forces With International Partners To Combat Child Trafficking

"At the center of Goya Cares is a heart, and our heart reaches out to these victims so that they may have hope to live in a world where their life is valued and their freedom is a reality. We are blessed to be joined with organizations who value life and freedom and who have a history of loving and caring for these precious children," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

As part of Goya Cares' $2 million pledge to combat child trafficking, Goya announces the Goya Cares coalition partners including Catholic Charities of San Antonio, Hope Rising USA, American Cornerstone Institute, founded by Dr. Ben Carson, Eyes on Me, The Eric Chase Foundation, Freedom Humanitarian Project, founded by Eduardo Verástegui, producer of the film Sound of Freedom, International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, Operation Underground Railroad, founded by Tim Ballard, and Maestro Cares Foundation, founded by Marc Anthony and Henry Cardenas. Each of these organizations is dedicated to combating, rescuing, and/or rehabilitating victims of human and child trafficking.

Goya Cares is a global initiative dedicated to eliminating child trafficking both domestically and internationally. The initiative not only supports the efforts of numerous organizations dedicated to the mission, but will also help with the release of the new movie, Sound of Freedom, that brings attention to the urgent matter of child trafficking through the true-life story and heroic actions of Tim Ballard, a former government agent.

