Goya Foods, a Community Neighbor, Takes Action Amid Historic Los Angeles Fires with Vital Food Donations

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the devastating fires currently affecting the Los Angeles area, Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic-owned food company with a facility in Los Angeles, has stepped in as a first responder, donating truckloads filled with thousands of pounds of essential food products to support families and individuals impacted by this disaster.

"Our hearts and prayers go out to our fellow neighbors who have lost so much. This historic devastation hits home because it is Goya's home too, and it is vital that we come together to support our communities," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods. "We are grateful for the opportunity to assist our neighbors in Los Angeles and contribute to local relief efforts during this challenging time. Our commitment to providing food, support, and hope will be on-going."

As wildfires continue to threaten homes and communities throughout the region, Goya Foods has been offering immediate relief to those in need and has collaborated with local non-profits and emergency response teams to ensure that food reaches those who need it most. With the help of Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), Bracken's Kitchen, and St. Philip's Parish in Pasadena, Goya has mobilized its resources to distribute nutritious meals and pantry staples, including rice, beans, canned goods, and ready-to-eat meals, to local shelters and relief organizations.

"The Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is honored to have partners such as Goya who work with us side by side when disaster strikes. The generous donation of food will be placed in family necessity kits and delivered to families in Altadena and surrounding areas. If it weren't for the generous support of these smart partnerships, GEM wouldn't be poised to provide as much aid as we currently do," stated Emily Fullmer, Chief Operations Officer of GEM.

Through its Goya Cares initiative, the company plans to continue its humanitarian support as the situation evolves, providing ongoing assistance and resources in the coming weeks.

For those looking to donate or assist with ongoing relief efforts, Goya Foods suggests reaching out to local charities and organizations involved in disaster response efforts including Bracken's Kitchen and Global Empowerment Mission.

To learn more about the work of Goya Cares, please visit www.GoyaCares.com.

