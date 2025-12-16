JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, announced the opening of applications for the company's annual $20,000 Culinary Arts and Food Science Scholarships, available to students nationwide entering their freshman year of college with plans to pursue an undergraduate degree in culinary arts and/or food science.

Goya Foods Opens Applications for $20,000 Culinary Arts & Food Science Scholarships for Students Nationwide. Applications are due no later than March 3, 2026. For more information and to apply, please visit: https://scholarshipamerica.org/scholarship/goyaculinary/

"For generations, food has been at the heart of family, tradition, and community," said Rafael Toro, National Director of Public Relations for Goya Foods. "By supporting students who want to study culinary arts, food science, and nutrition, we're investing not only in their education, but in the cultural and culinary traditions that bring people together."

Since launching the Goya Scholarship Fund, one of the main pillars of the company has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships to students across the country, including the sons and daughters of Goya employees. The Goya Culinary Arts Scholarship is offered on a competitive basis to students enrolling in an accredited two-year or four-year institution. Each scholarship totals $20,000, disbursed as $5,000 per academic year beginning in Fall 2026, and is renewable for up to three additional years as long as the student remains eligible.

Applicants will be selected based on the standard requirements established under the Goya Scholarship Fund and administered by Scholarship America®, including academic achievement, leadership, community service, financial need, and an essay describing how Goya has enriched their family traditions.

Applications are due no later than March 3, 2026. For more information and to apply, please visit: https://scholarshipamerica.org/scholarship/goyaculinary/

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

About Goya Gives

Goya Gives is a global initiative dedicated to uplifting communities by combating food insecurity, supporting education, and celebrating cultural heritage. Through partnerships with more than 300 organizations—including food banks, churches, shelters, schools, and cultural institutions—Goya Gives provides nourishing food, disaster relief, scholarships, and opportunities that foster cultural appreciation, healthy lifestyles, and community spirit. Rooted in compassion and a 90-year legacy of service, Goya Gives works to ensure every individual has access to the food and support needed for a healthier, brighter future. To learn more about Goya Gives, please visit www.goyagives.com

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America mobilizes support for students entering and graduating from college. Since 1958, the organization has awarded $3.1 billion in scholarship assistance to 2 million students, funding both entry-level and multi-year scholarships as well as emergency financial grants. More information is available at scholarshipamerica.org.

PRESS Contact:

Natalie Maniscalco

bluePRint Communications

[email protected]

845.659.6506

SOURCE Goya Foods