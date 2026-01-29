Goya Foods: HOST THE ULTIMATE PARTY FOR THE BIG GAME…AND BAD BUNNY'S HALFTIME SHOW!

Chef shares crowd-pleasing Puerto Rican recipes

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Big Game is only a few weeks away, one of the most popular days of the year to host a party at home. We still don't know which two teams will face off on February 8th, but we do know that Latin music sensation Bad Bunny will be performing the halftime show!

Whether you're looking forward to the game itself, the halftime show or even the commercials, game day is not only the culmination of the football season: it's a time to celebrate and gather with family and friends. And what better way to do that than by sharing delicious food?

Chef Fernando Desa shares delicious, popular Puerto Rican dishes that will be a hit at any game day bash. In this segment, Chef Desa features the following recipes:

Mini Tripleta Empanadas with Mayo Ketchup and Guava-Rum Sauce

Mini Alcapurrias with Cilantro Aioli

Bistec Encebollado Toston Sliders with Avocado Salsa

MORE ABOUT CHEF DESA:

Fernando Desa is the executive chef and product development manager for Goya Foods, America's largest Hispanic-owned food company. Through extensive research in Goya's test kitchens as well as off-site demonstrations, he incorporates these products into signature recipes available to the public and accessible on www.Goya.com. Capturing the traditional tastes and cooking methods that have been handed down through generations, Chef Desa works to retain flavors that epitomize Latin American cuisine while incorporating new techniques that can be easily duplicated by every-day chefs. His ability to unlock the potential of new products showcases the brand's commitment to authenticity and refined Latin American cuisine. He brings a wealth of experience and a firm connection to Latin American culture to his position. As Executive Chef for Goya Foods, Desa draws inspiration from his worldly culinary experiences and has appeared on various national and international television programs in the general and U.S. Hispanic market. He has judged various renowned cooking competitions throughout the World and also served as a part of the culinary committee for several culinary Universities in the United States.

