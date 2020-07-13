Goya Initiates Critical Distribution of Two Million Pounds of Food Across the United States and Puerto Rico

In collaboration with Silgan Containers from New Jersey and Wisconsin (cans); U.S. Steel (steel); Goya de Puerto Rico-Island Can (can lids), Producers Rice Mill of Arkansas (rice); Gamse Labels of Maryland (labels); DanHill Containers of Texas (cartons); and American Farmers from Washington State (beans), all made in the U.S.A., the food will be distributed through local food banks, churches, community centers, soup kitchens, and outreach programs that are in urgent need across the nation and Puerto Rico. The roll-out of the national campaign Working for Our Country #GoyaGives will begin on Monday, July 13, 2020, in key communities throughout the U.S. including New York, New Jersey, Chicago, Miami, Orlando, Los Angeles, Houston, Puerto Rico, and other markets.

"Our donation pays tribute to the dedication and hard work of 4,000 Goya employees. When the pandemic first struck, they rolled up their sleeves and worked 24/7 at the risk of their own health saying, 'If we don't do this, who will?' That shows grit and courage, and I am so proud of our Goya family. We are and will always be a company of passionate people who care about making a difference, and today we honor our promise to continue to help our communities in times of need," said Bob Unanue, President of Goya Foods.

Through Goya Gives, a global program committed to promoting the overall well-being of communities through social responsibility, environmental initiatives, and company values, Goya supports each year nearly 300 charitable endeavors, scholarships, and events. In times of desperate need, Goya has always been at the forefront of disaster and humanitarian relief efforts, providing millions of pounds of food worldwide. At the start of the pandemic, the company donated an additional 500,000 pounds of food and 20,000 protective masks to health care providers. During Hurricane Maria Goya donated over 1 million pounds of food to the people of Puerto Rico, in addition to the starving people of Venezuela during governmental unrest, to the people of Haiti during the earthquake, and at home during Superstorm Sandy, and Hurricanes Isaac, Harvey, and Irene. Since 1936, giving back is the heart of Goya and has always been a part of the company's DNA.

