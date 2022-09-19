GOYA LAUNCHES ONLINE STORE OFFERING EXCITING NEW PRODUCTS, POPULAR HOUSEHOLD STAPLES, AND SPECIALTY ITEMS

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic owned food company in the United States, launches its very own online store just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month and holiday celebrations. Starting today, September 19, 2022 loyal consumers across the nation can order their favorite Goya products directly from Goya's new online store and have them shipped directly to their home.

Consumers across the nation can now shop for their favorite Goya products at Goya's very own online store. Go to shop.goya.com

"We're excited to expand our digital footprint and give consumers across the country another easy way to buy their favorite Goya products who otherwise may not have access to them. Despite the pandemic and the potential for a global food crisis, we have been working courageously to develop new and exciting products that are both nutritious and affordable," said Bob Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods.

Goya's new online store offers a wide variety of in-demand household staples and specialty products to purchase including GOYA® Adobo, Sazón, Chipotles, Anchovy Stuffed Olives, Rice and Beans, while also providing access to newly launched Goya products like GOYA® Latin Roots Chips, Baked Fruit Chips and Aloe Vera Drinks that are more difficult to find in local supermarkets. Consumers can expect fast shipping anywhere in the contiguous United States and will be able to purchase individual units and larger quantities, as well as variety packs including essential beans, seasonings, adobo, plantain chips, nectars, cookies and more.

Goya is also expected to launch a variety of Goya branded merchandise including t-shirts, polos, hats, sweatshirts, aprons, cutting boards, and more, for the upcoming holiday season.

For more information, please visit: https://shop.goya.com/

About Goya Foods

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures, packages, and distributes over 2,500 high-quality food products from Spain, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central, and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world. The combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings, and convenient preparation makes Goya products ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com.

