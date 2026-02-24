GP PRO Names Ashley Butler Vice President and General Manager of Towel & Napkin

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, today announced that Ashley Butler has been named vice president and general manager of the company's Towel and Napkin business. In this role, Butler will lead the business with a focus on customer-driven innovation and growth, delivering practical, impactful solutions that help customers succeed.

Butler began her 14-year career at GP PRO as the company's first-ever Jumpstarter, an early development program designed to cultivate future sales and category leaders. Since then, she has held leadership roles in category management, most recently serving as the vice president and general manager of the Tissue, Skin Care, and Wiper businesses. In that role, she drove market growth, shaped portfolio strategies, and brought innovative solutions to market -- including the enMotion® Flex Paper Towel System.

"Ashley brings strategic clarity, operational discipline, and exceptional leadership," said Mike Adams, president of GP PRO. "She has a proven track record of delivering customer-focused results, and in her new role she will leverage GP PRO's comparative advantage to create meaningful value for the customers we serve."

Butler's leadership has also been recognized externally. She was named a 2024 ISSA Emerging Leader and a 2025 Rising Star by the ISSA Hygieia Network, recognitions that honor rising professionals shaping the future of the global cleaning and facility solutions industry.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. The company operates approximately 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates nearly 89,000 jobs indirectly. GP PRO, a division of Georgia-Pacific, manufactures and sells well-known brands like enMotion®, Compact®, Angel Soft® Professional Series, Brawny®, Dixie®, Pacific Blue™ and the KOLO® Smart Monitoring System. GP PRO products meet restroom, foodservice, and break room needs for office buildings, healthcare, foodservice, high traffic, lodging, retail, and education facilities, plus a wide range of industrial and manufacturing facilities in North America. For more information, visit: gppro.com.

