GPK Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Graphic Packaging Holding Company Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events GPK Shareholders Need to Know: A Twelve-Month Chronology of Alleged Misrepresentations, Guidance Cuts, and Executive Departures

NEW YORK, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) to contact the firm. Those who purchased GPK securities between February 4, 2025 and February 2, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

GPK shares fell from the mid-$25 range before the first corrective disclosure to $12.42 following the third alleged in the complaint. The lead plaintiff deadline is July 6, 2026.

February 4, 2025 — Optimistic Guidance Sets the Stage

Graphic Packaging reported FY 2024 results and issued FY 2025 guidance projecting net sales of $8.7 billion to $8.9 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $1.68 billion to $1.78 billion, and adjusted EPS of $2.53 to $2.78. Management characterized results as "consistent" and "profitable," the securities action alleges, while downplaying volume challenges and rising inventory levels that were already pressuring operations.

May 1, 2025 — First Corrective Disclosure Shocks the Market

The Company reported Q1 2025 results revealing a 6.2% revenue decline and slashed its full-year guidance across every metric. Net sales expectations dropped to $8.2 billion to $8.5 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance fell to $1.4 billion to $1.6 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance dropped to $1.75 to $2.25. Bloomberg reported GPK shares "plunge[d] as much as 16%, the most intraday since October 2018, after the company cut its adjusted Ebitda guidance for the full year." Shares closed down $3.94 at $21.37.

July 29, 2025 — Brief Uptick in Guidance Maintained Confidence

Graphic Packaging modestly raised or otherwise narrowed its FY 2025 guidance ranges, as claimed in the lawsuit, citing "actual first half performance" and better-than-expected promotional volumes. The filing contends this temporary positive revision sustained artificially inflated stock prices while underlying inventory and demand problems persisted.

October 9, 2025 — CFO Resignation Announced

The Company disclosed the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, effective November 7, 2025. The action alleges this departure occurred while significant operational challenges remained undisclosed to investors.

Chronology of Material Events

February 4, 2025: FY 2025 guidance issued at $1.68B-$1.78B adjusted EBITDA; management touted "strong and steady" business model

FY 2025 guidance issued at $1.68B-$1.78B adjusted EBITDA; management touted "strong and steady" business model May 1, 2025: Q1 miss and first major guidance cut; GPK fell 15.57% in one session

Q1 miss and first major guidance cut; GPK fell 15.57% in one session July 29, 2025: Modest guidance raise for sales, narrowing for earnings; management stated demand was "strong" and inventory reduction was on track

Modest guidance raise for sales, narrowing for earnings; management stated demand was "strong" and inventory reduction was on track October 9, 2025: CFO departure announced

CFO departure announced December 8, 2025: Accelerated inventory reduction, additional $15M curtailment costs, guidance cut, and CEO departure; GPK fell 8.66%

Accelerated inventory reduction, additional $15M curtailment costs, guidance cut, and CEO departure; GPK fell 8.66% February 3, 2026: Q4 EPS miss, $130M projected 2026 EBITDA hit from inventory actions, new CEO announced "comprehensive review"; GPK fell 15.97% to $12.42

December 8, 2025 — CEO Departs as Guidance Cut Again

Graphic Packaging announced it would accelerate inventory reduction plans originally scheduled for 2026 into Q4 2025, with an additional $15 million production curtailment impact. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was cut from the previously cut $1.4 billion to $1.45 billion down further to $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion. The same day, the CEO's departure was announced, effective December 31, 2025. Shares fell $1.35, or 8.66%, on December 9.

February 3, 2026 — Final Disclosure Completes the Collapse

Q4 non-GAAP EPS of $0.29 missed estimates by $0.06. The Company projected a $130 million negative EBITDA impact in 2026 from inventory actions and a $100 million accrual for incentive compensation. The new CEO initiated a "comprehensive review" of operations and organizational structure, as set forth in the complaint, confirming the weakness of the existing business model. GPK closed at $12.42, down $2.36 or 15.97%.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in this case raises serious questions about why guidance remained elevated while operational deterioration was accelerating quarter after quarter." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now to protect your rights or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM — For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by July 6, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GPK Lawsuit

Q: When did Graphic Packaging allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 4, 2025 to February 2, 2026. During this time, the complaint alleges management made materially false statements about the Company's inventory management, demand outlook, and financial guidance. The alleged fraud was revealed through three corrective disclosures that caused significant stock declines.

Q: How much did GPK stock drop? A: On May 1, 2025, GPK dropped 15.57% ($3.94 per share). On December 9, 2025, shares fell 8.66% ($1.35 per share). On February 3, 2026, shares declined 15.97% ($2.36 per share), closing at $12.42.

Q: What do GPK investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my GPK shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP