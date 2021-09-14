GPS acquires GCNC in a deal to advance the global cannabis industry

DENVER, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global consortium Gateway Proven Strategies (GPS.Global) announces the acquisition of the Global Cannabis Network Collective (GCNC), an elite network for cannabis executives building and transforming the international cannabis trade. The agreement brings Chris Day and Jillian Reddish, co-founders of GCNC, into ownership and executive positions at GPS.Global. The duo continues to operate the GCNC day-to-day.

"This is a true merging of the minds. We have great respect for GCNC's achievements joining global companies to expand the international supply chain. This acquisition is a natural fit initiating the next phase for GPS. It accelerates our goal of being the most trusted firm focused on helping companies navigate global markets and supporting ethically-minded entities in expanding the cannabis marketplace," said GPS Founder and Chairman, Bob Hoban.

Along with joining the GPS Board of Directors, Day and Reddish assume the titles of Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President for Communications, respectively.

"The GCNC is known for a culture of C-Suite members who understand the value in knowledge share across sectors and cultures. That understanding is also an essential ingredient in the collaborative client relationships that GPS is known for. By expanding this ecosystem of cannabis leaders, everybody wins," said Day. "The GCNC will continue to operate as it has but this acquisition provides more support and depth of expertise to serve the goals of GCNC members worldwide."

The acquisition opens new pathways for GPS.Global to support the development of cannabis as an economic accelerator, working with sizeable and modest companies, well-capitalized individuals, capital fund managers, and governments around the world to minimize risk and responsibly maximize return. GPS already operates 10 global offices with governments and businesses advised in 38 countries.

"This industry needs a paradigm shift that better aligns multinational operators, legislators and researchers with the needs of patients, consumers and economies. I am confident that the pool of creative minds in the GPS family are up to the challenge of navigating the global cannabis industry towards becoming the transformative economic driver we all need it to be," said Reddish.

About Gateway Proven Strategies

