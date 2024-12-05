Grab a Glass of Crémant d'Alsace this Season

Celebrate the Holidays with Festive French Cheer

COLMAR, France, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From dinner parties to office holiday happy hours, cookie swaps, and cooking classes to ringing in the New Year, holiday gatherings call for bubbles. Simplify your shopping with a bottle that suits all these occasions: Crémant d'Alsace. The most versatile of sparkling wines, Crémant d'Alsace offers the elegance to accompany celebrations, with a price tag perfect for casual sipping.

As one of the leading French alternatives to their more pricey counterpart (ahem, Champagne), here are a few reasons why Crémant d'Alsace produced in this northeastern French region should be your go-to sparkler this holiday season:

A range of styles — and colors! Crémant d'Alsace Brut, Extra Brut, Rosé and Vintage sparklers are produced from classic French grapes, like Chardonnay, though Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and Riesling may also be used for regional flair. All Crémant d'Alsace rosés are made from 100% Pinot Noir, showcasing an eye-catching pale pink hue. A touch of luxury without the luxurious price tag. Crémant d'Alsace is made in the traditional method, a hallmark of elegant, long-lasting, quality bubblies. And with a typical price below $30 , there's no need to skimp on the White Elephant exchange or worry about blowing your budget by popping a second bottle at the holiday table. A perfect pairing with just about any dish. With crisp acidity and lively bubbles, Crémant d'Alsace has never met a food pairing or holiday recipe it didn't like — from potato latkes to glazed ham to gingerbread cookies to caviar.

Alex Sarovich, Founder, Own Rooted Hospitality, shares, "I love stocking up on Crémant d'Alsace for the holidays, especially since you can get two bottles of Crémant d'Alsace from a quality producer for the price of one bottle of Champagne! It's incredibly versatile and pairs perfectly with a wide range of holiday foods—cheese plates, cranberry stuffing, and bacon-wrapped dates are just a few of my favorite pairings with Crémant d'Alsace."

Learn more about Crémant d'Alsace — widely available at your favorite local retailer or online shop — here.

