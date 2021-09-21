Grab Your Notebooks: Wendy’s and Uber Eats Are Welcoming Fans into Newb School

COURAGE: Mastering Content Creation

ITSHAFU: Improving Gameplay

MYTH: Aiming – Best Practices & Good Habits

GMHukari: Chess Strategy

iiTzTimmy: Growing Your Channel

TAEHATYPES: Mechanical Keyboard Building

WHERE & WHEN:

Anyone who places a $20+ Wendy's order on Uber Eats from Tuesday, September 21 through Thursday, September 30 will have paid their craveable tuition. After placing the order, fans will be emailed an access code within 24 hours, officially enrolling them in Newb School.

WHY:

From Fortnite to Animal Crossing, Wendy's is the certified queen of gaming. Following the success of last year's Never Stop Gaming partnership with Uber Eats, Newb School is the latest way the brand shares their passion with the gaming community by providing them with what they want – delicious meals and top tutors.

"At Wendy's, we are always looking for new ways to have our customers backs – and one way we do this is through our continued gaming partnerships with Uber Eats to directly and authentically connect our fans with leading gamers, craveable food and best-in-class delivery," said Wendy's Chief Marketing Officer Carl Loredo. "Newb School is our chance to collectively thank gamers for continuing to follow and engage with Wendy's these past couple years, and of course they can enjoy Hot & Crispy fries while taking their gaming to the next level."

HOW:

Gaming fans should head to Wendy's on Uber Eats to place their order and await their access code enabling the best study guide the gaming world has to offer.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef***, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care systems. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 6,800 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising .

Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys/ .

ABOUT UBER EATS:

Uber Eats is an on-demand app and website that helps bring millions of people around the world the things they want, at the tap of a button. We partner with over 700,000 restaurants and merchants in more than 6,000 cities across six continents. From specialty local favorites to national brand names, groceries to household essentials and more, Uber Eats has what you want when you want it—with an average global delivery time of 30 minutes.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company

Related Links

https://www.wendys.com

