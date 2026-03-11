Wendy’s Invites Fans to Apply to Be First-Ever Chief Tasting Officer by March 30

Overwhelming response: Thousands of hungry fans are already submitting – don't miss your chance to win a grand prize of $100,000

Fresh Facts:

Thousands of passionate fans have already submitted applications to hold the honorary title of Wendy's Chief Tasting Officer.

Apply by submitting videos online or via social media by March 30, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

One lucky fan will win $100,000 to taste Wendy's food, create content and represent the brand.

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The search is on! Wendy's call for its first-ever Chief Tasting Officer has already sparked an overwhelming response, with thousands of fans eagerly submitting applications for the chance to win $100,000 and become the ultimate Wendy's ambassador.

Wendy's is looking for someone who can bring the vibes, creativity and taste buds to the table in ways no one else can. To stand out as the perfect Chief Tasting Officer candidate, fans can submit a 1-minute video that showcases their Wendy's passion, personality and palate. The deadline is March 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET – don't wait.

"The response has been incredible and exactly what we hoped for – high energy, high creativity and a lot of genuine enthusiasm," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, The Wendy's Company. "We're inviting fans to bring their genuine love for Wendy's into the spotlight. This isn't a corporate role – it's a cultural one, designed to celebrate real opinions, real taste and real brand love."

More details on the process are below:

How to Apply: Through March 30 at 11:59 PM ET: Users can submit videos by posting directly to TikTok or Instagram using the hashtag #WendysCTOContest and tagging @Wendys as part of the caption, or submit privately via https://www.wendyschieftastingofficer.com to enter for a chance to win.

Through March 30 at 11:59 PM ET: Users can submit videos by posting directly to TikTok or Instagram using the hashtag #WendysCTOContest and tagging @Wendys as part of the caption, or submit privately via https://www.wendyschieftastingofficer.com to enter for a chance to win. Interview Process: Wendy's will review all applications and interview the top 10 candidates based on criteria like creativity, brand love, personality and potential.

Wendy's will review all applications and interview the top 10 candidates based on criteria like creativity, brand love, personality and potential. Selection: Wendy's will select its first-ever Chief Tasting Officer to represent the brand through engaging social content, highlighting their unique personality and passion.

Through this honorary role, one passionate voice will help us stay true to what makes Wendy's famous: listening to our fans, staying curious about what comes next and never settling for anything less than legendary. Are you ready for a chance to be Wendy's Chief Tasting Officer?

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef**, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

*No purchase necessary. 50 US/DC, 18+, excluding Wendy's employees. Ends 3/30. Void where prohibited. Additional terms apply. For Official Rules and details of honorary CTO job description, visit Rules: www.wendyschieftastingofficer.com. To qualify tag@Wendys and #WendysCTOContest.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company