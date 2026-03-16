Wendy’s Takes the Court as the Official Dunks Partner of March Madness®, Introducing a New Tournament Ready Dunks Menu

Fans can explore the all new Dunks Menu in-app and on Wendys.com – featuring the iconic Frosty, Hot & Crispy Fries, Nuggets and Tendys – and score a shot at a $100,000 cash prize throughout the tournament

Fresh Facts:

Wendy's returns to NCAA ® March Madness ® as the Official Dunks partner , bringing fans the ultimate way to celebrate the most electric play in basketball – the dunk – through Wendy's own dunk-worthy menu items, like the classic Frosty and Fries and dunkable favorites like Nuggets and Tendys.

March Madness as the , bringing fans the ultimate way to celebrate the most electric play in basketball – the dunk – through Wendy's own dunk-worthy menu items, like the classic Frosty and Fries and dunkable favorites like Nuggets and Tendys. Every Dunks Menu purchase via the Wendy's app earns fans a shot at $100,000 in the Wendy's Dunkstakes plus limited-edition prizes – like custom dunk-inspired sneakers and multiple $1,000 cash prizes*

purchase via the Wendy's app earns fans a shot at $100,000 in the Wendy's plus limited-edition prizes – like custom dunk-inspired sneakers and multiple $1,000 cash prizes* When the first dunk happens during either the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's or Women's Basketball National Championship Games, Wendy's will unlock a Free Dunk for America offer nationwide, redeemable in-restaurant only on April 7**

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wendy's® is taking its March Madness® game to the next level as the Official Dunks of the NCAA® March Madness. This year, Wendy's is spotlighting the most iconic dunk of all time – Wendy's Frosty® and Fries – and giving fans even more ways to dunk their favorites all tournament long.

From Hot & Crispy Fries dipped into a Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty, to Nuggets and Tendys in Wendy's dipping sauces, the Wendy's Dunks Menu celebrates how fans actually dunk – with food in hand.

Wendy’s Takes the Court as the Official Dunks Partner of March Madness®, Introducing a New Tournament Ready Dunks Menu

Dunks Menu

The Official Dunks Menu tips off in the Wendy's App and on Wendys.com starting today. Here's the official play-by-play:

Starting today, March 16: The Dunks Menu will be available to order through the Wendy's app or Wendy's.com, and the starting lineup includes a Classic Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty and Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries.

Starting Monday, March 23: The Dunks Menu expands to include even more options including 6 pc. Nuggets (Crispy or Spicy) or 3 pc. Tendys for dunking in Wendy's sauce roster.

"March Madness is fueled by unforgettable dunks, and Wendy's is bringing that same energy with the most iconic dunk of all – Hot & Crispy Fries in a Classic Frosty," said Lindsay Radkoski, U.S. Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company. "It's the signature play fans have known and loved for years, and this season we're turning up the excitement with even more crave-worthy ways to enjoy Wendy's all tournament long."

Score Biggie with Wendy's Dunkstakes (In-App)

Between March 16 and April 6, the purchase of an item through the Dunks Menu available within the Wendy's App will automatically enters guests into a Dunkstakes* for a chance to win prizes, such as:

One Grand Prize of $100,000 cash

of $100,000 cash 10 cash prizes of $1,000

cash prizes of $1,000 25 pairs of dunk-inspired custom sneakers

pairs of dunk-inspired custom sneakers 500 Wendy's gift cards — so fans can keep dunking long after the season ends

The Championship Dunk: Free Dunk for America Offer

The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship broadcasts will run across TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV for the whole tournament, but Wendy's biggest dunk of the both tournaments will happen off the court with the first-ever FREE Dunk for America offer. When the first dunk occurs during the 2026 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball National Championship game (airing Sunday, April 5 on ABC) or the 2026 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Game (airing Monday, April 6 on TBS), Wendy's unlocks a nationwide Free Dunk for America offer.

On Tuesday, April 7, fans can visit participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide to redeem a free OG dunk pairing – a small Hot & Crispy Fries paired with a small Chocolate or Vanilla Frosty Classic – in-restaurant only.** Because no matter who your team is, we are all rooting for dunks at Wendy's.

ABOUT WENDY'S

The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) and Wendy's® franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across more than 7,000 restaurants worldwide. Founded in 1969, Wendy's is committed to the promise of Fresh Famous Food, Made Right, For You, delivered to customers through its craveable menu including made-to-order square hamburgers using fresh beef***, and fan favorites like the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and nuggets, Baconator®, and the Frosty® dessert. Wendy's supports the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption®, established by its founder, which seeks to dramatically increase the number of adoptions of children waiting in North America's foster care system. Learn more about Wendy's at www.wendys.com. For details on franchising, visit www.wendys.com/franchising . Connect with Wendy's on X, Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT THE NCAA

The National Collegiate Athletic Association provides a world-class athletics and academic experience that fosters lifelong well-being for more than 520,000 student-athletes annually. The NCAA stages 92 championships across three divisions, and its 1,100 member schools provide nearly $4 billion in athletics scholarships every year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. who are 18 years of age or older as of the date of entry. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Wendy's Dunkstakes begins at 9:00 a.m. ET on March 16, 2026 & ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 6, 2026. App/Website entry is open only to Wendy's Rewards members. See Official Rules, including odds, alternate method of entering the sweepstakes, and prize descriptions. Sponsored by The Wendy's National Advertising Program, Inc.

** Offer only available in-restaurant upon request at participating U.S. Wendy's on April 7, 2026. No purchase necessary. Limit one (1) free Small Fry and Small Frosty Classic per person. A la carte only. While supplies last. Not valid for digital or delivery orders or with any other discount or offer. No substitutions.

***Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S. and Alaska, as well as Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the UK, and other select international markets

SOURCE The Wendy's Company