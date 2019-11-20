WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Grace-Digital-Recalls-EcoBoulder-Speakers-That-Can-Overcharge-and-Burst-Impact-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder Speakers

Hazard: The speaker's battery can become overcharged and burst, posing an impact hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled speakers and contact ECOXGEAR to receive a free battery replacement kit.

Consumer Contact:

ECOXGEAR at 800-903-9664 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or email at safety@ecoxgear.com, or online at www.ecoxgear.com and click on "Safety" in the top header or at www.ecoxgear.com/safetynotice for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 88,000

Description:

This recall involves the ECOXGEAR EcoBoulder Bluetooth Speakers. The Speaker is black in color with a rubber slip mat on top. It is about 20" tall and 15" wide. There are 4 versions which have a color accent around the front speaker and a matching rubber slip mat. There is a storage compartment located on the left side of the speaker. The model number GDI-EXBM900 series is labeled on the inside door of the speaker's storage compartment. ECOXGEAR is printed on the front of the speakers.

Model Number UPC Code GDI-EXBM900 (Orange) 819127010331 GDI-EXBM901 (Black) 819127010348 GDI-EXBM904 (Yellow) 819127011796 GDI-EXBM907 (Red) 819127011802 GDI-EXBM913 (Blue) 819127011819

Incidents/Injuries: ECOXGEAR has received 5 reports of speaker batteries bursting and fragmenting including two incidents of property damage to the surrounding area. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Costco stores nationwide from October 2016 to January 2017, at Academy Sports, Cabela's, Home Depot and Best Buy stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com from January 2018 through December 2018 for about $180.

Importer: Grace Digital Inc., of San Diego, Calif.

Manufactured in: China

Footer

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About U.S. CPSC:

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products under the agency's jurisdiction. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC is committed to protecting consumers and families from products that pose a fire, electrical, chemical or mechanical hazard. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products - such as toys, cribs, power tools, cigarette lighters and household chemicals – contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years.

Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly-announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.

For more lifesaving information, follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC or sign up to receive our e-mail alerts. To report a dangerous product or a product-related injury go online to www.SaferProducts.gov or call CPSC's Hotline at 800-638-2772 or teletypewriter at 301-595-7054 for the hearing impaired.

CPSC Consumer Information Hotline

Contact us at this toll-free number if you have questions about a recall:

800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054)

Times: 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. ET; Messages can be left anytime

Call to get product safety and other agency information and to report unsafe products.

Media Contact

Please use the phone numbers below for all media requests.

Phone: 301-504-7908

Spanish: 301-504-7800

Recall Number: 20-027

SOURCE U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Related Links

http://www.cpsc.gov

