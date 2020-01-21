Grace Hill Adds To Its Standard-Setting Reputation With Acquisition Of Kingsley Associates

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill announced today that Kingsley Associates will join Grace Hill and bring together the property management industry's leading talent performance solution with the real estate industry's leading customer insights and benchmarks solution. The best-in-class offering that results will enable real estate teams to turn customer insights into clear-cut actions for elevating property performance and reducing risk.

"As an industry we have so much data and we strive to turn it into insight and then ultimately action," said Dru Armstrong, CEO of Grace Hill. "We see the opportunity to better connect resident and tenant insights to team performance. In short, Kingsley delivers insight, Grace Hill delivers action, and together we close the loop on talent performance."

"By delivering the most comprehensive benchmarks for performance in real estate and powering the data engine that drives the industry's customer insights, we've established trusted, long-standing relationships with our clients, and we truly consider them partners," said Steve Kingsley, CEO and Founder of Kingsley Associates. "Now, formally joining with Grace Hill we can realize the full value of the insights our data surfaces and align real estate businesses around the talent and execution to deliver the next level of performance – that's what will define the industry's leaders."

Combined with Kingsley Associates, Grace Hill serves multifamily and commercial real estate property management companies, owners and investors. This highly configurable offering maps employee and tenant journeys, fields targeted surveys, provides performance assessments, as well as benchmarking and customer insights. Grace Hill is optimally positioned to help clients see future trends and support the execution of actionable talent and property performance plans.

"Through our combined work, businesses are able to better engage residents, tenants, customers, employees, owners and bring all constituents together to drive strong operating performance," said Kendall Pretzer, Executive Vice President at Grace Hill. "Together with Kingsley, Grace Hill is doing this work in concert with the industry's leading associations and companies, so we can help make real estate enterprises and their workforce the best-trained, highest-performing, and most talented people available."

About Kingsley Associates

Since 1985, real estate leaders have turned to Kingsley Associates to maximize their portfolio and organizational performance. Our comprehensive suite of research and benchmarking tools assess firm performance and competitive position based on direct feedback from key stakeholders. Kingsley's primary services include resident and tenant surveys, employee engagement studies, client and investor surveys, and peer benchmarking programs. In response to the need for performance-based benchmarks, Kingsley Associates developed the Kingsley Index®, which is now the largest and most comprehensive database of customer satisfaction metrics available to the real estate industry. Kingsley Associates also maintains partnerships with the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA), National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), Institutional Real Estate Inc. (IREI), and the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB). (kingsleyassociates.com)

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill helps companies managing multifamily residential properties reduce operating risk and increase property performance — with industry-leading policy, training and assessment solutions that develop, retain, and build top talent. Its advanced technology-enabled solutions are bolstered by years of multifamily experience, in-depth service-level expertise, outstanding customer support, as well as a partnership with the National Apartment Association Education Institute (NAAEI). Today, more than 1,400 companies covering a workforce of more than 500,000 people rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. (gracehill.com)

