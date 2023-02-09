Grace Hill and Ellis Partners in Management Solutions Announce Award Winners

Annual Awards Rank Top-Performing Multifamily Property Management Companies in Customer Experience and Loyalty

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, covering policies, training, assessment and surveys, today announced the winners of the 2023 Kingsley Excellence Awards. In addition, Ellis Partners in Management Solutions, acquired by Grace Hill in November 2022, named the winners of the 2022 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys and its inaugural Customer Experience Best in Class Top 10.

"Both Kingsley Excellence and Ellis Customer Experience Awards showcase this industry's best-in-class. Surveys are the premier tool to gain insight and benchmark change," said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "These are the elite companies who continually exceed industry standards and consistently deliver an outstanding customer experience. This year we are proud to include Ellis' winners along with the Grace Hill winners."

The Kingsley Excellence Awards program, started in 2018, recognizes the top 100 performing properties in overall resident satisfaction; the Elite 5 category was introduced in 2022. Grace Hill's Elite 5 covers three tiers determined by the number of managed units. The Elite 5 winners in each tier for 2023 are:

The Tier 1 category, which is clients with greater than 30,000 units, ranks as:

Windsor Communities ( Boston, MA ) 11-Year Survey Participant AIR Communities ( Denver, CO ) 9-Year Survey Participant Village Green ( Southfield, MI ) 5-Year Survey Participant Cortland ( Atlanta, GA ) 9-Year Survey Participant WinnResidential ( Boston, MA ) 6-Year Survey Participant

The Tier 2 category, which includes clients with 10,000 - 30,000 units, ranks as:

The Tier 3 category, which includes clients with fewer than 10,000 units, ranks as:

To view the complete Top 100 list, visit Kingsley Excellence Top 100 Multifamily Properties .

Ellis' Best in Class Award, which debuted in 2014, focuses on the top 10% of performing properties based on resident surveys. These properties are awarded on the results of resident surveys conducted across five touch points – lead conversion, move-in, maintenance, pre-renewal, and move-out. The Ellis Customer Experience Top 10 Award winners are (ranked in order with top two properties achieving the same score):

1. Sunrise Estates - Guardian Management, LLC (The Dalles, OR)

1. Highland Square - Guardian Management, LLC (Cottonwood, AZ)

3. Orchards Plaza - Guardian Management, LLC (McMinnville, OR)

4. Brickstone Estates - Lincoln Property Company (Chaska, MN)

5. The Jordan - Lincoln Property Company (Hoboken, NJ)

6. The McCarthy - Lincoln Property Company (Houston, TX)

7. The Residences at Willow Ridge - Lincoln Property Company (Northampton, PA)

8. The Remy - Quarterra (Plantation, FL)

9. Parkwood Highlands - United Financial Group, Inc. (New Berlin, WI)

10. Cypress Point - Guardian Management, LLC (Casa Grande, AZ)

To view the complete 2022 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class list, visit Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award Properties.

"Ellis's loyalty-focused awards highlight the ultimate measure of customer relationship success provided by onsite experience teams. We are excited to announce this prestigious set of awards alongside the Grace Hill family," said Francis Chow, Chief Innovation Officer at Grace Hill. "Loyal residents will pay more, stay longer, and refer friends and family."

Methodology for EPMS Surveys

To be eligible to compete for the 2022 Ellis Customer Experience Best in Class Award for Resident Surveys, the property must be on the Ellis Resident Survey Program for at least nine months in 2022 and have 10 or more completed surveys. These properties not only achieved the highest loyalty scores from resident surveys with an average of 93% but also responded to the resident an average of 91% of the time a survey was completed. These properties also responded to residents within an average of 5.7 days, more than 0.5 days faster than other properties.

