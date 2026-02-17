Grace Hill Introduces 2026 Grace Hill Excellence Awards in Multifamily, Unveils Winners of 2026 Kingsley Excellence Awards

Celebrated Annual Awards Spotlight the Property Management Companies

Leading the Industry in Customer Experience and Loyalty

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill , the innovator of talent and performance management solutions for real estate operators, today introduced the inaugural winners of the 2026 Grace Hill Excellence Awards in multifamily, as well as the winners of the 2026 Kingsley Excellence Awards in commercial. The annual honors recognize property management companies that excel in providing a positive experience to multifamily residents and commercial real estate tenants.

The awards are anchored by the Kingsley Index ™, which leverages 35 years of data from 7.3 million residents and 2.2 billion square feet of commercial space to set the industry standard for satisfaction. Properties and companies that outperform this benchmark compete for prestigious designations, including the 95% Club, the 100% Club and the Elite 5.

"The launch of the Grace Hill Excellence Awards in multifamily marks an exciting new chapter in recognizing the industry's highest achievers," said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "This year's winners have demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to elevating the experience for multifamily residents and commercial tenants, setting new standards for service, innovation and performance. The insights we gain through feedback are invaluable. They empower teams to make meaningful improvements, strengthen satisfaction and build long‑term success."

2026 Grace Hill Excellence Awards

The Grace Hill Excellence Awards in multifamily honor communities that deliver exceptional resident satisfaction and property recommendation, based on resident survey results from the previous year. The 95% Club further recognizes communities ranking in the top 5% of all properties as measured by the Kingsley Index.

The Grace Hill Excellence Awards Elite 5 highlights the top five multifamily management companies in overall resident satisfaction across three portfolio tiers—over 30,000 units, 10,000–30,000 units and under 10,000 units:

The Tier 1 category, which is clients with greater than 30,000 units, ranks as:

Windsor Communities (Boston, MA) Survey Participant Since 2011 Mill Creek Residential (Boca Raton, FL) Survey Participant Since 2016 Cortland (Atlanta, GA) Survey Participant Since 2013 RangeWater (Atlanta, GA) Survey Participant Since 2020 Greystar (Charleston, SC) Survey Participant Since 2015

The Tier 2 category, which includes clients with 10,000 - 30,000 units, ranks as:

Legacy Partners (Fullerton, CA) Survey Participant Since 2023 Rose Associates (New York, NY) Survey Participant Since 2011 Hines Living (Houston, TX) Survey Participant Since 2020 PRG Real Estate (Philadelphia, PA) Survey Participant Since 2014 Security Properties (Seattle, WA) Survey Participant Since 2019

The Tier 3 category, which includes clients with fewer than 10,000 units, ranks as:

Ave Management LLC (Plymouth Meeting, PA) Survey Participant Since 2018 Dallas Village Green (Dallas, TX) Survey Participant Since 2024 Benchmark Management Corporation (Amherst, NY) Survey Participant Since 2021 Gumenick Properties (Richmond, VA) Survey Participant Since 2018 TriVest McNeil (Richardson, TX) Survey Participant Since 2024

For a complete list of winners, visit the 2026 Grace Hill Excellence Awards Elite 5 and 95% Club listings for multifamily.

2026 Kingsley Excellence Awards

The Kingsley Excellence Awards recognize commercial properties that exceed Grace Hill's Kingsley Index in overall tenant satisfaction ratings. The Kingsley Excellence Awards Elite 5 recognizes the top CRE organizations with the highest overall tenant satisfaction scores across their portfolio. The 100% Club highlights those properties with a perfect 5.0 for tenant satisfaction for two years in a row.

The Industrial category Kingsley Excellence Awards Elite 5 rank as follows:

Watson Land Company (Detroit, MI) Survey Participant Since 2009 J.P. Morgan (New York, NY) Survey Participant Since 2003 First Industrial (Chicago, IL) Survey Participant Since 2001 Dermody (Reno, NV) Survey Participant Since 2023 LBA Realty (Irvine, CA) Survey Participant Since 2008

The Medical Office category Kingsley Excellence Awards Elite 5 rank as follows:

PMB Real Estate Services ( Solana Beach, CA) Survey Participant Since 2007 Baptist Health (Louisville, KY) Survey Participant Since 2010 Lillibridge (Chicago, IL) Survey Participant Since 2015 Healthpeak Properties (Denver, CO) Survey Participant Since 1999 LaSalle Investment Management (Chicago, IL) Survey Participant Since 2016

The Office category Kingsley Excellence Awards Elite 5 rank as follows:

LBA Realty (Irvine, CA) Survey Participant Since 2008 Akridge (Washington, DC) Survey Participant Since 2010 Wexford Science + Technology (Baltimore, MD) Survey Participant Since 2017 Property Reserve Inc. (Salt Lake City, UT) Survey Participant Since 2022 Piedmont Office Realty Trust (Johns Creek, GA) Survey Participant Since 2008

The Retail category Kingsley Excellence Awards Elite 5 rank as follows:

Affinius Capital (San Antonio, TX) Survey Participant Since 2012 Clarion Partners (New York, NY) Survey Participant Since 2011 LaSalle Investment Management (Chicago, IL) Survey Participant Since 2016 PGIM Real Estate (Newark, NJ) Survey Participant Since 2008 Broder Sachse Real Estate (Detroit, MI) Survey Participant Since 2023

For a complete list of winners, visit the 2026 Kingsley Excellence Awards Elite 5 and 100% Club listings for commercial.

Methodology for Grace Hill Excellence Awards

To be eligible for the Grace Hill Excellence Award in multifamily, winners must have exceeded the Kingsley Index for overall resident satisfaction or average property recommendation score in 2025. They also must be enrolled in the survey program for at least 30 days and have at least 15 survey responses. For the 95% Club, communities must be enrolled in the survey program for at least 6 months, have at least 15 survey responses and a year-end score for overall satisfaction that ranks in the top 5% of properties across the Grace Hill resident survey programs.

Methodology for Kingsley Excellence Awards

To be eligible for the Kingsley Excellence Awards in commercial, properties must rank above the Kingsley Index benchmark for overall satisfaction, have a 30% minimum response rate for office, medical, retail and industrial properties, possess a 20% response rate for retail properties and exceed their program's Kingsley Index for overall tenant satisfaction. The 100% Club requires a perfect 5.0 overall tenant satisfaction score for two consecutive years. For the Elite 5 Award, top 5 overall satisfaction scores by property type with a minimum of 10 properties, the survey must have started in 2025 and been completed by January 2, 2026, and have no exclusions applied by client type.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,300 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Grace Hill