Grace Hill and iEmpathize Collaborate to Fight Human Trafficking

Companies work together to create training, educational and promotional materials

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, today announced a partnership with iEmpathize, a non-profit whose mission is to evoke empathy and empower people to eradicate human exploitation. The organizations will work together to create a training program that educates and equips people in the multifamily housing industry with tools to safely and effectively recognize and respond to potential human trafficking situations.

There are approximately 25 million people worldwide who are trafficked at any given time, according to the U.S. Department of State, many of whom are women and children. In an effort to help address this important issue, Grace Hill and iEmpathize will design a comprehensive educational program that will include training, informational and instructional pages, quizzes, videos and other tools to help multifamily teams recognize potential human trafficking activities and take appropriate action.

"Human trafficking is an important social crisis that needs to be addressed," said Kendall Pretzer, Grace Hill CEO. "We will work alongside iEmpathize to provide our industry with the tools necessary to not only recognize and fully understand the issue but to also be part of the solution."

Under their partnership, iEmpathize will develop trafficking videos and training content geared toward the multifamily industry, which will then be distributed by Grace Hill to their extensive portfolio of more than 1,700 clients. This content will address what trafficking is, who the victims and perpetrators are, the tactics used by traffickers and how to report and respond. Grace Hill will provide iEmpathize with background, consultation and insight into the multifamily and commercial real estate industries.

"We are proud to be partnering with Grace Hill to empower and equip the commercial and multifamily real estate community with the tools to recognize and respond to exploitation and human trafficking," said Mariana Loboguerrero, Co-Director of Operations at iEmpathize. "Together we are making a powerful difference."

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

About iEmpathize

Through its Intersect Response Platform, iEmpathize provides an empathetic approach using an immersive online and in-person training library to equip adults and provide tools to safely recognize and respond to exploitation — actively identifying where exploitation is happening, when it's happening. Using original film, photography, survivor voices and interactive activities, the platform allows us to contextualize content and engage communities from within the spaces that we live and work. iEmpathize is a 501(c)3 and all gifts are tax deductible. Visit us at iEmpathize or on LinkedIn .

