Grace Hill Appoints Matt Cotter as Chief Executive Officer

Kendall Pretzer Transitions to Chief Strategy Officer

IRVING, Texas, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill (the "Company"), a leading performance platform provider for the real estate industry, today announced that industry veteran Matt Cotter has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1, 2026. Kendall Pretzer, who has served as Chief Executive Officer of Grace Hill since 2021, will transition into the role of Chief Strategy Officer, focusing on customer relationships, industry events, and leading strategic initiatives.

Matt brings over two decades of leadership experience across technology, real estate, and software development industries. Before joining Grace Hill, he was Chief Executive Officer of PairSoft, a financial automation platform for mid-market and enterprise organizations, where he served for nearly five years. Before that, he was Executive Vice President at Altus Group, as well as President and CEO of ExactBid. In addition, he served on the Boards of Directors at Class Valuation and Verafin. Matt earned a bachelor's degree in English from Duke University.

"Grace Hill has built a well-deserved reputation as a leader in the real estate technology sector, helping owners and operators reduce operating risk and develop top talent," said Matt. "Under Kendall's leadership, Grace Hill has fostered a high-performance, values-driven culture, while delivering solutions tailored to clients' specific needs. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead such a strong Company as we continue to expand our technology platform and capabilities."

"Matt has a proven track record of driving growth and creating long-term value at technology-enabled real estate platforms, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Grace Hill. His experience and perspective will be instrumental as the Company enters the next chapter," said Rob Fraser, Partner at Aurora Capital Partners. "We truly appreciate Kendall's leadership and contributions over the past five years, including leading strategic acquisitions that expanded Grace Hill's technology capabilities. In her new role as Chief Strategy Officer, she will remain a vital voice for our customers and the industry. This transition reflects Kendall's decision to pursue new priorities while remaining a key part of Grace Hill's future, and we fully support her."

"Leading Grace Hill for these last five years has been one of the great privileges of my career, and I am excited for what comes next — for our customers, our team, and the industry," said Kendall Pretzer, Chief Strategy Officer at Grace Hill. "This new phase gives me the opportunity to pursue personal priorities while staying deeply connected to our customers. Matt, alongside the leadership team and Aurora, is well-positioned to drive Grace Hill's next chapter. I am confident that Grace Hill will continue to serve our industry with the same dedication, innovation, and customer focus that has always defined us."

Grace Hill is a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm based in Los Angeles, California.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides PerformanceHQ, an AI-powered intelligence platform for the real estate industry that helps owners and operators improve property performance, reduce operating risk and develop high-performing teams. The platform connects signals from Grace Hill Training, Policies, Surveys, Mystery Shopping, Reputation Management, Realync virtual leasing and video solutions, and HelloData market intelligence to give real estate leaders a clearer view of what is happening across their portfolios and what matters most. Backed by decades of real estate experience, deep industry expertise and dedicated customer support, Grace Hill serves more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,800 companies.

About Aurora Capital Partners

Aurora Capital Partners is a Los Angeles-based private equity firm with $6 billion in assets under management. Founded in 1991, Aurora builds extraordinary middle-market companies alongside extraordinary management teams. The firm targets platforms with leading market positions, stable industry dynamics, attractive business model characteristics and actionable opportunities for growth in partnership with management. For more information about Aurora Capital Partners, visit: www.auroracap.com.

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SOURCE Grace Hill