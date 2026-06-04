Grace Hill Expands Occupant Experience Surveys to Support WELL Workplaces

New Collaboration with IWBI Helps Organizations Translate Occupant Experience Into Actionable Insights for Healthier Workplaces

IRVING, Texas, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, a leading provider of technology-enabled performance solutions for the real estate industry, today announced a new partnership with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority for advancing health in buildings, organizations and communities and the organization behind the globally adopted WELL Building Standard.

Through this partnership, Grace Hill's KingsleySurveys will capture occupant feedback and help organizations improve occupant experiences, well-being and building performance, while supporting the expectations of WELL Certified buildings pursuing certification and recertification.

As demand grows for healthier, higher-performing, and more sustainable buildings, organizations increasingly view occupant experience as a core driver of performance, retention and long-term asset value. This collaboration brings a trusted, scalable survey solution into the WELL building ecosystem, helping organizations better measure, validate and improve the human experience within their spaces.

"Understanding how people experience a building is critical, not just for earning certifications, but for driving what matters most: occupant well-being, NOI, and long-term asset value," said Kendall Pretzer, Chief Strategy Officer of Grace Hill. "By aligning Grace Hill Occupant Surveys with WELL, we help organizations turn occupant feedback into measurable progress."

The WELL Building Standard provides a comprehensive, evidence-based framework to advance health, well-being and performance across buildings and organizations. By incorporating WELL requirements into Grace Hill's KingsleySurveys, ESG and building certification programs can simplify the path to certification by:

Measuring occupant experience and satisfaction

Supporting certification and recertification efforts

Advancing ESG and social sustainability goals

Benchmarking performance over time

The collaboration expands the range of approved survey solutions available to organizations pursuing WELL Certification and recertification. With Grace Hill's KingsleySurveys now part of the WELL ecosystem, project teams gain access to additional tools for capturing occupant feedback, benchmarking experience for the long term, and supporting continuous improvement across buildings and portfolios. "Occupant experience is an important indicator of building performance," said Jessica Cooper, IWBI Chief Product Officer. "By adding Grace Hill's KingsleySurveys as an approved survey provider, we are expanding the resources available to organizations seeking scalable ways to capture occupant feedback and support healthier, higher-performing environments."

As many organizations expand WELL across portfolios, the ability to consistently capture and act on occupant feedback becomes increasingly important. Grace Hill will complement this by providing a scalable foundation for measuring experience, tracking progress and driving continuous improvement at both the asset and portfolio level.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides PerformanceHQ, an AI-powered intelligence platform for the real estate industry that helps owners and operators improve property performance, reduce operating risk and develop high-performing teams. The platform connects signals from Grace Hill Training, Policies, Surveys, Mystery Shopping, Reputation Management, and Realync virtual leasing and video solutions to give real estate leaders a clearer view of what is happening across their portfolios and what matters most. Capabilities such as HelloData deliver broader market intelligence on rents, concessions and competitive trends, while Intelligence+ surfaces property and portfolio insights that help teams take action and drive consistent performance. Backed by decades of real estate experience, deep industry expertise and dedicated customer support, Grace Hill serves more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,800 companies. Visit us at GraceHill.com or on LinkedIn.

About The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI)

The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is a public benefit corporation and the global authority for transforming health and well-being in buildings, organizations and communities. In pursuit of its public-health mission, IWBI mobilizes its community through the development and administration of the WELL Building Standard (WELL), WELL for residential, WELL Community Standard, its WELL ratings and management of the WELL AP credential. IWBI also translates research into practice, develops educational resources and advocates for policies that promote people-first places for everyone, everywhere. More information on WELL can be found at www.wellcertified.com.

International WELL Building Institute, IWBI, the WELL Building Standard, WELL v2, WELL Certified, WELL AP, WELL EP, WELL Score, The WELL Conference, We Are WELL, the WELL Community Standard, WELL Health-Safety Rated, WELL Performance Rated, WELL Equity Rated, WELL Equity, WELL Coworking Rated, WELL Residence, Works with WELL, WELL and others, and their related logos are trademarks or certification marks of International WELL Building Institute pbc in the United States and other countries.

SOURCE Grace Hill