Grace Hill Marks Stellar Year of Strategic Acquisitions, Product Launches

Multifamily + Commercial Real Estate Technology and Training Provider Carrying Momentum Into 2025

Irving, Texas, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, an innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, celebrated an incredible year in which the company expanded its service and solutions through a series of strategic acquisitions, innovative new products and partnerships. Grace Hill enters the new year poised for continued growth and enhancement of products for its clients.

"This has been a transformative year for Grace Hill. We have significantly expanded our capabilities to support our clients with increasing property performance, reducing operating risk and developing top talent," said Grace Hill CEO Kendall Pretzer. "These achievements reflect our commitment to innovation and excellence. As we look ahead in 2025, we're excited to build on this momentum and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive ongoing success for our clients."

In 2024, Grace Hill added 350 new customers representing 2 million units across the United States. In addition to creating unmatched industry training courses, content and policies, key highlights of Grace Hill's 2024 achievements include:

Strategic Acquisitions and Partnerships

Acquired The Shadow Agency, a full-service mystery shopping company, in June 2024 . The two companies combined technology and personnel to their mystery shopping expertise.

. The two companies combined technology and personnel to their mystery shopping expertise. Expanded innovation capabilities with the acquisition of Realync, a leading provider of resident tours and communications, in September 2024 . Combined with our Reputation Management software and resident and tenant survey capabilities, this acquisition enables Grace Hill to offer a full suite of products for real estate marketing.

. Combined with our Reputation Management software and resident and tenant survey capabilities, this acquisition enables to offer a full suite of products for real estate marketing. Established meaningful partnerships, including a collaboration with SkillCat, a leading provider of mobile maintenance training and certifications, to provide maintenance teams with essential, ongoing technical training and improve resident satisfaction.

Product Innovation

Launched PerformanceHQ, a centralized technology platform that offers a streamlined user experience and new insights, which integrates key functionality across Grace Hill solutions, ultimately increasing user experience and engagement. The new tool also gives deeper insights into the training process and performance improvement.

Introduced a Multifamily Reputation Management solution designed to help communities facilitate their online review management and protect property brands to attract new residents.

Implemented new, micro-learning courses that are engaging and informative, saving time for employees while not compromising their training goals.

Award-Winning Excellence

Grace Hill, its leadership teams and its employees also received numerous prestigious industry awards throughout the year.

Company Awards

NAA Excellence Awards - Supplier of the Year

Best Places to Work in Multifamily

Best Places to Work in Multifamily for Women

Gold Stevie Winner for Customer Education LMS - Grace Hill Vision

for Customer Education LMS - Grace Hill Vision iShop Company of the Year

Bronze Stevie Winner for Customer Service Team of the Year

for Customer Service Team of the Year Bay Area Apartment Association DEI Initiative Award

Top Commercial Real Estate Solutions Provider

In a display of industry leadership and professional excellence, Grace Hill team members received several prestigious individual awards in the past year. CEO Kendall Pretzer earned accolades for her outstanding contributions to commercial real estate. Traci Johnson, chief marketing officer, was recognized for demonstrating exceptional marketing expertise. Stephanie Anderson, senior director of communications and social media, received praise for her influential role in social media. Rounding out the roster of impressive achievements is product marketing manager Kayla Ware, who was honored for her performance in marketing. These awards demonstrate Grace Hill's collective commitment to innovation and performance.

"It's thrilling to see the leadership in our organization continue to be recognized for their hard work and impact," said Pretzer. "These accolades are a testament to our team's passion and creativity, underscoring our commitment to the industry through cutting-edge solutions and meaningful initiatives. I look forward to celebrating more success for our teams, our solutions and our clients in 2025."

For a complete list of accolades, please visit the Grace Hill awards page .

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,300 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

