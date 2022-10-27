Grace Hill Named One of Talented Learning's 2022 Top 20 Specialist Learning Systems

Learning Management solutions provider awarded for systems that increase client performance

GREENVILLE, S.C., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, an innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, today announced the company was named one of Talented Learning's 2022 Top 20 Specialist Learning Systems . Grace Hill was recognized for developing industry-leading solutions that allow commercial real estate and multifamily property owners and operators to increase their property performance, reduce operating risk and develop top talent.

Talented Learning also noted that Grace Hill's selection is based on its inclusion of a learning management system (LMS), as well as regulatory compliance training and its tailoring of content based on location, job role and the learner's property use case. This is Grace Hill's first submission to the organization's top learning systems list.

"Grace Hill is honored to be recognized by Talented Learning as a Top 20 Specialist Learning System for 2022," said Grace Hill CEO Kendall Pretzer. "Because of our background in real estate, we understand the industry challenges and can provide real-world solutions that make an impact on our clients and their communities. This award highlights our specialized real estate content as well as our learning management technology. Grace Hill's integrated solutions in policy, training and assessment provide added value for our clients to reach their performance goals."

To be considered for the Top 20 Specialist Learning Systems list, Talented Learning requires every provider to undergo an in-depth 92-question capability survey and an executive briefing and demonstration. The organization weighs functional, technical, service and support capabilities, as well as thought leadership in the learning management industry. Talented Learning is an independent research, consulting and education firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes with the selection and application of LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs.

"Grace Hill, a newcomer to the Top 20 Specialist Learning Systems, earned their spot because they built a solution that helps real estate property owners and operators increase their property performance, reduce operating risk and develop talent," said John Leh, CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning. "The solution includes an LMS, along with regulatory compliance training and curated content based on location and job role – all tailored to a learner's property use case."

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides industry-leading SaaS technology solutions designed to make a positive impact in real estate and improve the lives of people where they work and live. Harnessing years of real estate experience and the understanding that people are better together, Grace Hill helps owners and operators increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. More than 500,000 professionals from over 1,700 companies rely on Grace Hill's talent performance solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

About Talented Learning

Talented Learning is a fiercely independent research, consulting and education firm devoted to helping organizations of all sizes choose and use LMS solutions and related technologies for their unique business needs. John Leh , CEO and Lead Analyst at Talented Learning, is a world-renown blogger, podcaster, speaker and consultant on learning technology. John has over 25 years of experience on the front lines of LMS buying and selling. Since 2014, he has reviewed over 400 learning tech solutions and has enabled hundreds of premier organizations to find and buy their best LMS. Visit us at Talentedlearning.com.

