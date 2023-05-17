Grace Hill Names Gregory Lozinak as SVP of Account Management

Leading Real Estate Industry Executive Will Focus on Organizational Growth

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of the real estate industry's only talent management solution covering policies, training and assessment designed to drive property performance and reduce operating risk, today announced that Gregory Lozinak, a well-respected industry veteran and proptech advocate, will join the company as senior vice president of account management.

"I'm excited to welcome Greg to the Grace Hill family," said CEO Kendall Pretzer. "He possesses a deep knowledge of the multifamily and commercial real estate industries, as well as utilizing proptech to support teams. His ability to identify and address pain points is unparalleled and well-respected by his colleagues."

Lozinak brings to Grace Hill a strong track record as a senior operations executive in real estate investment management, delivering above-benchmark investment returns. Prior to his new position, Lozinak served as the chief operating officer at Hamilton Point Investments, a private-equity real estate investment company that owns and manages multifamily properties, manufactured housing communities and hotels across the U.S. He also held leadership roles at Monument Capital Management, Clarion Partners, Waterton Residential and Archstone Communities.

"I'm thrilled to join the Grace Hill team and help build on the remarkable culture and cohesive team Kendall has cultivated," Lozinak said. "I am motivated by the gains Grace Hill has made in real estate training and assessment. I've always been an advocate of proptech as a catalyst for positive change in our industry, and I'm excited for this new opportunity on the supplier side of the equation."

Krisann Gaiko, currently serving as vice president of account management, has been promoted to senior vice president of content strategy, a new role within the organization. Krisann will serve as the voice of the customer with her deep understanding of customer needs now and in the future. As the leading content provider, developing superior learning and policy content for real estate professionals is at the core of Grace Hill as a company, and it is a vital part of the services and products we provide.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides industry-leading SaaS technology solutions designed to make a positive impact in real estate and improve the lives of people where they work and live. Harnessing years of real estate experience and the understanding that people are better together, Grace Hill helps owners and operators increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. More than 500,000 professionals from over 1,700 companies rely on Grace Hill's talent performance solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

