Grace Hill Sees Growth at Executive Leadership Level

Grace Hill, the innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, covering policies, training, assessment and surveys, today announced the expansion of its leadership team. Rob Beauchamp, an enterprise software technology executive, will serve as Chief Product Officer and global marketing executive Traci Johnson joins the team as the new Chief Marketing Officer.

The growth at the executive level comes on the heels of Grace Hill's acquisition by Aurora Capital Partners and the appointment of Kendall Pretzer as CEO .

"Grace Hill is at a pivotal point of opportunity and growth within the real estate sector. As we endeavor to expand our products and solutions to better serve our customers and the industry as a whole, Rob and Traci joining the team further positions us for even more success," said Pretzer, Grace Hill CEO. "While they are experts in their respective fields, they are both open to bringing their expertise to the Grace Hill family as well as learning and growing within the company. We are thrilled to have them aboard and excited about what the future holds for our company."

Beauchamp brings 30 years of enterprise software product and engineering leadership to his role as CPO. Most recently, he was responsible for in-store retail applications at Whole Foods Market and co-founded Tapigo, a mobile field service solution. During his expansive career, Beauchamp led seven companies to successful acquisitions by the likes of IBM, Oracle, RR Donnelley and Versata Enterprises. His career also includes running product management for Enterprise Java at Sun Microsystems.

"Grace Hill is pioneering a new way to drive performance in a results-oriented industry," Beauchamp said. "They have a keen understanding of the importance of people and policy, and the relationship between training in associate productivity. I am excited to help further align this vision with enterprise technology software to better serve the industry as a whole and continue Grace Hill's extraordinary growth."

As CMO, Johnson will leverage more than three decades of experience driving operational excellence through B2B technology solutions by optimizing processes, people, strategy, and execution. Prior to joining Grace Hill, Johnson served as CMO for ECI Software Solutions where she was responsible for setting the marketing and demand generation strategies and bringing the ECI brand to life. Her acumen in global marketing and strategic leadership of high-performance teams, helped her complete more than 40 global acquisitions and grow annual revenue from $26M to more than $400M.

"To join a company with such an exceptional reputation is exciting," Johnson said. "But I am even more thrilled to be joining at a time when Grace Hill is growing. I am passionate about partnering with those in the multifamily and commercial real estate industries and introducing them to our expansive technology solutions designed to help property managers and owners gain operational efficiencies and improve operational income."

Grace Hill's property performance loop establishes the policies, training, assessment, and survey components of the talent and customer experience management process. The framework of the solution ensures that the fundamental aspects of the process are always working together seamlessly and building upon one another. The integrated, scalable solution enables customers to configure the process to develop, retain and grow their talent and property performance.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

