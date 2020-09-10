Grace Hill Welcomes Two Real Estate Industry Veterans to Lead Commercial Expansion, Field Sales for Property Management Talent Solutions

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, a provider of policy, training and assessment tools to develop and retain property management talent, announced today that Perry Levine and Darcey Forbes have joined the company as Commercial Industry Principal and Senior Director of Field Sales, respectively.

"Perry and Darcey join Grace Hill during a critical time as we continue to drive growth through new opportunities in the marketplace," said Dru Armstrong, CEO at Grace Hill. "Their combined breadth of real estate, technology and enterprise sales experience will be invaluable as we prepare to roll out our new suite of products specifically designed to enhance performance for owners and operators of commercial properties. I'm thrilled to have them on our team as we continue to steer meaningful change through technology solutions."

Levine brings decades of experience in real estate technology and investment, including expertise in property management, accounting, leasing, acquisitions, dispositions, financing, development and brokerage. He joins Grace Hill from RealPage, where he was the Industry Principal for multiple solutions and launched that company's first commercial industry solution. Prior to that, Levine was Application Solutions Consultant at Yardi Systems.

"The commercial real estate industry has reached a tipping point," said Levine. "By offering organizations with commercial assets – including owners, managers and developers of medical office, office, industrial and retail properties – a comprehensive and scalable technology framework to replace manual tools, we will help them thrive by improving employee performance and retention while reducing tenant turnover and increasing NOI."

Forbes is an experienced enterprise sales executive with a proven track record in relationship-driven growth and retention in the real estate industry. Most recently, she served as Chief Sales Officer at Modern Message, a loyalty rewards company that serviced more than 750 property management firms and owners. She previously held senior leadership roles in sales and marketing at RentPath and Essex Property Trust.

"It is a tremendous opportunity to be part of an organization that ties the importance of employee development and engagement while demonstrating its direct impact on the resident experience," said Forbes. "More than ever, it's critically important to invest in the lifeblood of an organization and its most important asset: its people. I've long admired Grace Hill as an industry pioneer and I'm happy to join the team."

Grace Hill has experienced transformational growth throughout 2020, as the COVID-19 crisis has unexpectedly sped up the adoption of technology-enabled solutions in the real estate industry. In July, the company announced the expansion of its senior leadership team to include Kendall Pretzer as Chief Operating Officer; Brad Becker as Chief Technology Officer and Chief Product Officer; and Amy Acosta as Chief Financial Officer.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled talent performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,600 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Chris Gale

(203) 570-4681

[email protected]

SOURCE Grace Hill

Related Links

https://gracehill.com

