Grace Rizza, Identity Dental Marketing CEO, Named to DentistryIQ Advisory Board

TAMPA, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Rizza, founder and CEO of Identity Dental Marketing, has been named to the DentistryIQ.com Advisory Board.

'I'm honored to be selected as a contributor. I'm looking forward to being able to share useful and interesting information," Grace said in response to this appointed position.

DentistryIQ.com, a leading publication for dental professionals, received approximately 9 million views in 2020 and its e-newsletter audience consists of more than 90,000 subscribers. The highly selective DentistryIQ.com Advisory Board consists of about 20 dental professionals who write on a variety of clinical and business topics. Contributor articles may also appear in Dental Economics and RDH Magazine.

"We believe that Grace would be a valuable addition to our Editorial Advisory Board for DentistryIQ.com because she is well-respected in the dental community," says DentistryIQ Chief Editor Pamela M. Maragliano-Muniz, DMD FACP. "She has both a strong voice and point-of-view in the industry and her commitment to education and supporting dental professionals is exceptional."

Grace Rizza has made it her mission to share information that will help dentists make wise business decisions, avoid costly dental marketing mistakes, and educate their communities. In addition to publishing articles, Grace regularly provides educational content on the dental lecture circuit and on her Facebook group and podcast, "Dentistry's Growing with Grace."

Grace Rizza has become known as a dental marketing authority and has successfully marketed more than 1,000 dental practices in North America since founding Identity Dental Marketing in 2009. To schedule a marketing planning session with her, visit IdentityDental.com/grace. To learn more about hiring her as a speaker, visit GraceRizza.com.

