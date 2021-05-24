Grace Rizza to Speak at 2022 Chicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting

CHICAGO, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identity Dental Marketing founder and CEO Grace Rizza will return as a speaker at the 2022 Chicago Dental Society's Midwinter Meeting. This event, among the nation's top dental meetings, will be held Feb. 24-26 in Chicago's McCormick Place West Building.

The Midwinter Meeting draws thousands of exhibitors and dentists from Chicagoland and beyond. She looks forward to addressing the latest developments in digital dental marketing.

"I'm honored to return to this amazing event and look forward to sharing in a fun and informative way," Grace said. "As a speaker, I am an open book. I love sharing valuable strategies that can be implemented immediately."

Grace Rizza founded Identity Dental Marketing in 2009 to provide ethical, effective branding and marketing solutions to dentists nationwide. The company has helped more than 1,500 businesses succeed. A prolific writer, event speaker, and blogger, she also reaches the dental community through her weekly podcast and Facebook group, "Dentistry's Growing with Grace."

Grace was recently named to the advisory board for DentistryIQ.com, a leading publication for dental professionals, and selected as a 2019 honoree at the Daily Herald Business Ledger's Influential Women in Business Awards.

To arrange a complimentary marketing planning session with Grace, visit identitydental.com/grace.

