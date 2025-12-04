Gracenote launches new CTV ad platform making program-level targeting a reality

Gracenote Content Connect enables media ecosystem to precisely align ad campaigns and programming based on rich content signals

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen's Gracenote, the power behind consumer entertainment search and discovery experiences, is enabling better CTV ad planning, buying and reporting with the launch of Gracenote Content Connect. The new platform provides agencies, brands, supply-side platforms (SSPs) and demand-side platforms (DSPs) easy access to Gracenote's standardized program-level metadata. This facilitates precise program-level ad targeting, better CTV campaign performance and transparent post-campaign reporting.

Media buyers can use Gracenote Content Connect in a range of ways to suit their workflows. They can either directly access the platform for "hands-on-keyboard" creation of private marketplace (PMP) and programmatic guaranteed (PG) deals, or they can leverage their partner SSPs or DSPs to create, manage and activate deals on their behalf.

The flexible platform taps Gracenote's proprietary content ID graph made up of standardized program metadata organized in a structured taxonomy and connected by unique identifiers. This ensures both ad buyers and sellers are using a common language in relation to programming, a key necessity when shows are widely available across different ad-supported CTV platforms and services.

"Gracenote data is widely recognized as the media industry's gold-standard for powering consumer entertainment search and discovery broadly," said Kanishk Prasad, VP of Product at Gracenote. "By opening up access to content-based signals which enable smarter CTV ad targeting and better campaign performance, we're taking a big step towards giving advertisers transparency, control and maximum scale across all CTV platforms."

With visibility into key content signals such as genre, rating and mood, users can bid on CTV inventory and target messages at the program level. This gives them full control over brand safety and ensures privacy-compliant placements while still delivering the scale needed to meet campaign objectives.

Gracenote has a long history powering entertainment search and discovery capabilities that help platforms drive user engagement with personalized programming. Today, the company's content metadata and unique identifiers (TMS IDs) are deeply embedded in the media ecosystem and relied on by leading publishers.

Gracenote will preview the new Content Connect platform on an appointment-only basis at CES running January 6 - 8, 2026. To schedule a meeting, click here .

About Gracenote

Gracenote is the content data business unit of Nielsen, providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote has aggregated, normalized and enriched core program metadata covering 50M+ titles in 260+ streaming catalogs in 70+ languages and 80+ countries. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler. For more information, visit Gracenote.com.

SOURCE Gracenote