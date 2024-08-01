GracePoint Publishing Expands Global Reach with IPG Distribution Partnership

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GracePoint Publishing, a small, independent, women-owned publishing house based in Colorado Springs, is thrilled to announce its new distribution partnership with Independent Publishers Group (IPG). Starting September 1, IPG will distribute GracePoint Publishing's books worldwide, significantly expanding their reach and impact.

GracePoint Publishing specializes in supporting leaders, teachers, coaches, and creatives in bringing their words and ideas to life. Committed to accelerating and amplifying their clients' influence, GracePoint offers comprehensive writing, publishing, and marketing programs designed to transform thoughts into impactful messages.

"Our mission is to help our clients share their unique voices and insights with the world," says Michelle Vandepas, co-founder of GracePoint Publishing. "Partnering with IPG allows us to extend our authors' reach globally, ensuring their work can inspire and educate a broader audience."

Independent Publishers Group (IPG) is a leading provider of expert distribution services for innovative publishers, making them an ideal partner for GracePoint Publishing. This collaboration will provide GracePoint authors with unprecedented access to international markets, bookstores, and online platforms, enhancing the visibility and accessibility of their work.

What to Expect from the IPG Partnership:

Global Distribution : GracePoint's books will now be available in major international markets, significantly broadening their audience.

: GracePoint's books will now be available in major international markets, significantly broadening their audience. Enhanced Market Presence : With IPG's established relationships and distribution channels, GracePoint books will gain increased exposure in bookstores and online retailers worldwide.

: With IPG's established relationships and distribution channels, GracePoint books will gain increased exposure in bookstores and online retailers worldwide. Streamlined Access: Readers and fans of GracePoint authors will find it easier to purchase books through various global retail platforms.

GracePoint Publishing's dedication to fostering the success of leaders, teachers, coaches, and creatives remains steadfast. This new distribution partnership with IPG marks a significant milestone in their ongoing mission to amplify the voices and messages of their clients.

For more information about GracePoint Publishing and their new distribution partnership with IPG, please visit www.gracepointpublishing.com.

Contact: Michelle Vandepas

GracePoint Publishing

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 719-527-1404

Website: www.gracepointpublishing.com

