Gracianna Winery Pinot Noir Rated Best of 2022

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracianna Winery of Sonoma County adds to their 2022 accolades for with this stunning honor: The Beverage Testing Institute—the top U.S. wine review source for over four decades—has awarded the Gracianna 2019 Bacigalupi Vineyard Pinot Noir the "Best Pinot Noir in 2022." This gold star wine having been sold out thanks to its previous Gold Medal and 95-point review in February 2022, now sits in the cellars of fortunate Gracianna Medallion wine club members and guests where thousands will enjoy this brilliant vintage in the years to come. Gracianna co-owner Trini Amador III says, "This designation is the icing on the cake for us this year—to beat out hundreds, if not thousands, of other American Pinot Noirs for this spectacular honor is quite an achievement bestowed on our wine-making team.

"Because we sold out of this Best Pinot in America, we know that Medallion Club members will seek this wine out in their cellar and put a bow or Gold Star on it to remind them to share this gift with the people that are closest to them. We've had a lot to be grateful for this year as a small, resilient family brand, but we remain steadfast to our vision of making wine for those with something to be grateful for."

The 2019 Gracianna Bacigalupi Pinot Noir also earned a Double Gold at the world-renowned 2022 Sunset International Wine Competition and Gold at the important 2022 Los Angeles Invitational Wine Challenge.

Pam Bacigalupi commented, "Congratulations to the Amador family on a beautifully crafted Pinot Noir. We are thrilled to have grown the fruit and partnered with the Amador family on this significant project."

In 2022 the winery won 16 gold and double-gold medals from prestigious wine competitions, received multiple reviews in the high-90s and earned extraordinary praise for its stunning and collectible 2019 Stagecoach Vineyard® Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. KRON Channel 4 in San Francisco featured Gracianna in an article, "Find out the top 10 wineries of California" and Gracianna has racked up hospitality accolades across multiple platforms, including Tripadvisor, Yelp, Google and Airbnb.

According to winery co-owner Lisa Amador, the Gracianna winemaking team is signaling that "the 2021 and 2022 vintages are quite possibly the best we've ever produced. And we have five outstanding Pinots coming next year! Medallion Club members are always guaranteed their allocation in case we get another year of high praise for these spectacular upcoming vintages. For those interested in gifting our wine for the holidays, they can visit us online at: https://www.gracianna.com/collection/wines."

To add to the accolades and demonstrating its innovation leadership Gracianna launched a new hospitality initiative this year to offer their intimate wine tasting experience anywhere in the US. This offering, the Grateful Gathering virtual tasting, is designed for team building and client engagement using its intimate wine tasting model, but now as a portable wine tasting kit that can be shipped anywhere complemented with a one-hour online tasting conducted by Gracianna's expertly-trained and entertaining wine experts. Businesses or individuals wishing to host their own Grateful Gathering virtual tasting may do so at https://www.gracianna.com/gratefulgathering.

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

