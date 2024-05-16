Graco® Introduces Groundbreaking SmartSense™ Soothing Bassinet and SmartSense™ Soothing Swing with Patented Technology

The leading baby gear brand expands its offerings with an innovative swing and bassinet, now equipped with cutting-edge technology that automatically detects and responds to baby's cries
ATLANTA, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graco, America's most trusted baby gear brand*, is proud to announce the next generation of soothing products. The new SmartSense™ Soothing Bassinet and SmartSense™ Soothing Swing use innovative and patented technology to automatically detect and respond to baby's cries with over 1,000 combinations that emulate parents' natural comforting motions and soothing. Crafted with the needs of first-time parents and growing families top of mind, these innovations reaffirm Graco's commitment to providing the Safest Place Outside Your Arms™.
"Graco has been at the forefront of innovation in baby products for over 65 years. From inventing essential soothing items like the first baby swing, which was inspired by watching a mom soothe her baby, we understand that parents need thoughtful designs that help provide peace of mind," said Kerry Strzelecki, Vice President of Brand Management at Graco. "Our latest innovations, the SmartSense™ Soothing Bassinet and SmartSense™ Soothing Swing, exemplify our unwavering dedication to helping caregivers. With baby at the heart of their design, these products offer enhanced comfort and convenience for families everywhere."
With the new SmartSense™ Soothing line from Graco, the future of soothing is here – families can go from cries to comfort and savor more tranquil and joyous moments together. Key features include:
About Graco Graco is one of the most recognized children's products brands that provides innovative and reliable solutions to help parents make smart choices while taking care of their little ones. For more than 65 years, Graco has built high quality products that parents can trust, including car seats, strollers, travel systems, swings, highchairs, playards and nursery care essentials. Graco is part of Newell Brands Inc., a leading global consumer products company, with its products available globally through a variety of retail partners.
About Newell Brands Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.
This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.
*Based on 2024 Baby Gear Brand Health Tracker Data
Share this article