Graco® Introduces Groundbreaking SmartSense™ Soothing Bassinet and SmartSense™ Soothing Swing with Patented Technology

"Graco has been at the forefront of innovation in baby products for over 65 years. From inventing essential soothing items like the first baby swing, which was inspired by watching a mom soothe her baby, we understand that parents need thoughtful designs that help provide peace of mind," said Kerry Strzelecki, Vice President of Brand Management at Graco. "Our latest innovations, the SmartSense™ Soothing Bassinet and SmartSense™ Soothing Swing, exemplify our unwavering dedication to helping caregivers. With baby at the heart of their design, these products offer enhanced comfort and convenience for families everywhere."

With the new SmartSense™ Soothing line from Graco, the future of soothing is here – families can go from cries to comfort and savor more tranquil and joyous moments together. Key features include:

SmartSense™ Soothing Bassinet

The bassinet detects and responds to baby's cries in seconds with gradual soothing combinations to lull baby back to sleep.

Features thousands of soothing combinations including gentle motions, soft vibrations, multiple speeds, white noise and calming music, to help create an immersive sleep environment for baby.

Parents can stream songs and sounds via Bluetooth® wireless technology.

Airy, breathable mesh sides and a firm, flat mattress help create a safe sleep space for baby.

Cozy mattress features organic cotton fabrics and includes a mattress sheet made with 100% organic cotton.

SmartSense™ Soothing Swing

The swing starts soothing baby in seconds by responding to cries with thousands of combinations of motion, songs, sounds and vibrations.

Features four unique motions (rock, glide, swing and sway) that help soothe baby the same way parents do.

Includes cozy body support made with organic fabrics to keep baby comfortably snug.

Three recline positions allow parents to customize the swing for baby's comfort.

A 5-point harness keeps baby comfy and secure while in swing and a toy bar adds additional interest for curious hands and eyes.

The SmartSense™ Soothing Swing (MSRP: $299.99) and SmartSense™ Soothing Bassinet (MSRP: $399.99) are now available for pre-order on Amazon, with widespread availability on Gracobaby.com and leading retailers starting June 1.

About Graco

Graco is one of the most recognized children's products brands that provides innovative and reliable solutions to help parents make smart choices while taking care of their little ones. For more than 65 years, Graco has built high quality products that parents can trust, including car seats, strollers, travel systems, swings, highchairs, playards and nursery care essentials. Graco is part of Newell Brands Inc., a leading global consumer products company, with its products available globally through a variety of retail partners.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie®, Graco®, Coleman®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Yankee Candle®, Paper Mate®, FoodSaver®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Elmer's®, Oster®, NUK®, Spontex® and Campingaz®. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

*Based on 2024 Baby Gear Brand Health Tracker Data

